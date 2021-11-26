Your ex never dies: plot and cast of the film with Mila Kunis

Action comedy with unpredictable implications, Your ex never dies (Italian title of The Spy Who Dumped Me) is an irreverent 2018 film that places two women at the center of its plot who have found themselves having to take on the role of expert spies, while proving to be decidedly unsuitable for this role. There is to direct the funny film Susanna Fogel, also distinguished as a screenwriter of Life Partners, Chasing Life And The revenge of the losers. With this second work of his as a director he has thus shown once more that he knows how to combine apparently very distant genres to give life to a film that has established itself as a good success.

Shot in several European locations, such as Amsterdam and Budapest, Your ex never dies immediately proved to be one of the most interesting comedy titles of the year, even winning a People’s Choice Awards for best comedy film. Although not particularly appreciated by critics, everyone agreed in identifying the main strength of the work in the interpretation of the two protagonists. Combined with titles such as Spy, Criminal bodies And Watch out for those two, Fogel’s film, however, boasts its own originality precisely because of the comic situations here merged with the main characteristics of spy films.

Cost 40 million dollars, Your ex never dies came to collect about 75 globally, achieving a particularly exciting result. It is in fact a film capable of reinterpreting a purely masculine gender in a feminine key, proving that it has nothing to envy to its peers. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities relating to this. Continuing here in the reading it will in fact be possible to find further details relating to the plot, the cast of actors and its sequels. Finally, the main streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog will also be listed.

Your ex never dies: the plot of the movie

The protagonists of the film are Audrey And Morgan, two friends in their thirties who live in Los Angeles. Their daily life proceeds in an extremely calm way, almost on the verge of boredom. Torn between video games and gymnastics activities, the two have no idea that their lives are about to be turned upside down in unpredictable ways. It all begins when Audrey’s ex-boyfriend, Drew Thayer unexpectedly shows up in their apartment to hide from a group of ruthless killers who are chasing him. Before dying from his injuries, the man reveals that he is a CIA agent and gives the two women a precious object to take to Vienna as soon as possible.

Incredulous and amazed, the two women will therefore be forced to take action and turn into two test spies. In an attempt to complete the mission, they will have to try to cross Europe unscathed, confronting the killers on their trail and with a mysterious and fascinating British secret agent. It will be their inexperience for this profession to be able to represent the source of salvation. Along the way, however, they will also have to learn to recognize allies from enemies, avoiding as much as possible to combine trouble. Each false move could in fact be particularly lethal, for them or for those around them.

Your ex never dies: the cast of the film

To interpret the female protagonists there are two of the best known and most appreciated interpreters of the American film scene. Mila Kunis, best known for films such as The black swan, Friends of bed And Bad Moms, this is playing Audrey here. Kate McKinnon, known instead for her participation on Saturday Night Live, is her friend Morgan. The two developed a great friendship on the set, which was then poured into their respective characters. Furthermore, McKinnon has given life to a particularly extroverted and chaotic character, characteristics extremely far from her true personality. The two actresses also have different opinions about their possible career as spies. In fact, Kunis sees herself suitable for the role, while her colleague could never play it due to her inability to lie.

Next to them, in the role of Audrey’s ex-boyfriend, is the actor Justin Theroux, best known for his role in Zoolander. To play the MI6 agent Wendy there is instead Gillian Anderson. The actress, known for the series X-Files, Sex Education And The Crown, had always been McKinnon’s juvenile crush. In working together the two were thus able to satisfy the mutual desire to share the set. Sam Heughan is CIA agent Sebastian Henshaw, while Hasan Minhaj is his colleague Duffer. Ivanna Sakhno, actress of Ukrainian origins, is here the Russian spy Nadedja, who will give the two protagonists a hard time. Jane Curtin And Paul Reiser instead they are the spouses Carol and Arnie Freeman. The Icelandic actor Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, famous for numerous films, is instead present in the role of a Finnish traveler.

Your ex never dies: the trailer and where to see the movie in streaming and on TV

You can take advantage of Your ex never dies thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. This is in fact available in the catalogs of Rakuten Tv, Chili Cinema, Apple iTunes and Tim Vision. To see it, once you have chosen the reference platform, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will be able to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. The film is also present in the television schedule of Friday 26th November at 11:15 pm On the canal Rai Movie.

Source: IMDb