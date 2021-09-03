Your ex never dies, the review of the movie starring Mila Kunis

Audrey is spending her birthday in Los Angeles, but the party day is hopelessly ruined from the fresh breakup with boyfriend Drew, who “dumped” her through a simple message. The truth is that man is a secret agent employed by the CIA, engaged in a dangerous mission related to the recovery of a key containing sensitive data.

The morning that happened Drew in fact peeps into Audrey’s house, before a firefight takes place in which he himself is killed: it is then the girl to be in possession of the USB device now which, according to what her beloved disappeared told her, must be handed over to a contact of hers in Vienna.

Together with her best friend Morgan, Audrey finds herself taking the first flight to the Austrian capital with the aim of completing the assignment, but she soon discovers that she cannot trust anyone.

Action and laughter

Two hours of viewing in which you never understand where the parody ends and the pure genre action begins, such is the confusion at the base that lies behind it at an operation like Your Ex Never Dies.

In fact, we are faced with an all-female buddy-movie, the fruit of part of the era #MeToo, in which the two clumsy protagonists find themselves decisive in an international mission of spies and counter-spies.

On paper, the whole could also find its own meaning, but the excessive weight given to a low-grade demented comedy – with jokes and situations with a scatological and sexual background highlighted several times – prevents the action soul, although predominant for most of the vision, from finding its own balance, so much so that the two hours end up being a chaotic sideshow of gags and shootings where hard and primal fun is often stifled in the bud.

What works is undoubtedly the alchemy between the two main interpreters, namely Mila Kunis and comedian Kate McKinnon, but they too have to deal with two alter-egos that are often too stupid and irritating to be exciting at the same time.

The shameless luck that sees them come out of the most unlikely situations and the marked series of improbabilities (at the airport they destroy cell phones so as not to be discovered, only to present the passports at check-in as if nothing had happened) is a heavy narrative malus that risks taking away interest from what happens on the screen.

An unbalanced mix

There television director and screenwriter Susanna Fogel, in his second experience for the big screen after the unreleased Life Partners (2014), mainly flaws in bad management of tones and atmospheres, as if he were constantly looking for a coarse laugh that surprises the viewer. And if in some cases he actually succeeds, in the long run he pulls the rope too much, with two hours of viewing that do not end even after the credits, including extra scenes that open up to a hypothetical sequel (the excellent takings at home make it probable) and fictitious interviews with friends and acquaintances of the protagonists during the scrolling of the credits.

It is normal for the male counterparts to be a mere outline in such a set film, so much so that the only other cast member to make an impact is Gillian Anderson in the guise of the icy head of the secret services.

But just as for such, effective, cameo, Your Ex Never Dies is a movie that thrives on sudden jolts, without a precise idea of ​​where he wants to end up, becoming a naive and at times free farce of modern spy-stories.