Your face maps your health. From forehead to mouth, the signs to watch out for

Like other parts of the body, the face can also reveal something important to us about the overall health of our body. Here are the signs to watch out for.

Western medicine will hardly analyze some facial features to understand if the patient is more or less healthy. What happens in traditional Chinese medicine is different, where the tongue, hair, nails but also the face can mirror what happens inside the body.

Chinese face mapping is a practice that spans more than 3000 years, also known as mien shiang, which translates directly into “face reading”, and is based on the fact that the visa would be linked to our organs in a very precise and therefore it could be a sort of map of what we cannot see, namely the state of health of the stomach, kidneys, liver, etc.

A more modern version of the traditional face-mapping technique was launched by skin care brand Dermalogica, which combines Chinese diagnoses with dermatological knowledge.

Here then is what pimples but also redness, bags under the eyes and other problems that can appear on the face provide us useful information (always to be confirmed with the help of a doctor and the necessary analyzes).

We specify that there is no real scientific basis for Chinese face mapping which is based on years of observation and the belief that energy, Qi, flows to and from the organs along invisible paths.

It is important to evaluate where these disorders appear since, as we have said, an internal area of ​​our body corresponds to each point of the face. Let’s see them one by one.

Forehead

This area of ​​the face is linked to the small intestine, an organ mainly influenced by the nervous system. Deep horizontal lines on the forehead can indicate an overactive nervous system and poor intestinal health. Other causes of problems in this area include poor food choices, especially the consumption of too many sugars and refined carbohydrates.

Between the eyebrows

This area reflects the health of the liver, an organ that deals with the detoxification of the body. If the body is overloaded with toxins, hard-to-digest foods but also negative emotions, problems arise in this area.

Eye contour

When the body is dehydrated or under high stress this negatively affects the kidneys and manifests itself in the form of bags under the eyes, dark circles, swelling or inflammatory problems around the eyebrows.

Nose

The nose is divided into two parts, the left one refers to the left side of the heart and the right refers to the right side. Any problems could manifest themselves in the form of redness or blackheads, and the oiliness of this area of ​​the face could be a sign of blood pressure or cholesterol problems.

Cheeks

The cheeks are connected to the stomach, spleen and respiratory system. Red cheeks can be a sign of stomach inflammation while pimples could be linked to having allergies.

Mouth

The mouth reflects the situation of the stomach and colon. Aphthae and sores on this part of the face can be a sign of stomach ulcers or a signal that you are on a diet of too many raw and cold foods that forces the stomach to work excessively to heat the food.

Chin

The jaw and chin correspond to the hormonal and reproductive systems. Pimples in this area can mirror menstrual cycle problems or excessive stress.

