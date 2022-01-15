your fairytale quotes!

Cinderella is one of us, but she is also one who succeeds, who pursues her dreams and exceeds her expectations. Meet love, the real one (and also with the crown). Who hasn’t dreamed of being Cinderella at least once? Read her cult phrases and have fun dreaming together with the fairy tale and the most loved Disney movie ever and then share them together with your most beautiful images with your friends and your friends on social media!

Cinderella lives in the shadow of her stepsisters but then life reserves her a better ending even than her dreams. Read the most beautiful phrases of Cinderella, from the timeless fairy tale to the movie Cinderella and then have fun dreaming with your imagination by putting yourself in the shoes of this lucky and beautiful girl. How does it feel to be the most beautiful at the party? Watch this video and find out how easy it is to feel the most beautiful of all!

Cinderella phrases: the most beautiful quotes taken from the film Cinderella and spoken by its protagonists

Here are some nice quotes from the movie Cinderella. Each quote is a small blow to the heart capable of making you relive the emotion of this magical fairy tale that has always been loved by children and adults alike. A charming princess, sensitive and modern at the same time: a beautiful icon of femininity!

“I want to reveal you a secret, a big secret that will help you face the trials when life wants to undergo you: you must be kind and have courage! “

“- Are you ready?

– For anything, as long as it’s with you. “

Remember..la magic it will have its own duration. At the last stroke of midnight … the spell will end and everything will be as before.

A maid ragamuffin! That’s what you are! And what you will always be!

“- Nothing is given for nothing! For everything you have to pay and pay for.

– That’s not true … la kindness you don’t pay, you don’t pay love! “

“Just because that’s how it’s done doesn’t mean it has to be done!”

“Cinderella… Names have power, like spells! And suddenly it seemed to her that the stepmother and the stepsisters had really turned her into a creature of ash and fatigue. “

“And that’s what I really want, for you to come back to me at any cost!”

“I now think that we don’t need to look beyond the border, we have what we need in front of us! And to see it you need to have courage and be kind. “

“The animals they listen to us and speak to us, if we have ears to hear them. Only in this way can we learn to take care of them. “

Gas Gas… Jacquiline .. this is your refuge … also mine apparently ..

Drisella: I bet you’ve never talked to a man .. have you?

Cinderella: Once upon a time … with a gentleman.

Prince: You shouldn’t venture into the heart of the forest alone.

Cinderella: I’m not alone, I’m with you!

Cinderella: It was an old dress from my mother..you know?

Lady Tremaine: Uh !? It tore! It’s falling apart … You bitchy won’t come to the prom !!!

Hope to see you again miss ..

Fairy: Sorry why are you crying?

Cinderella: Who are you?

Fairy: I’m yours Fairy godmother Dear…

Cinderella: Fairies don’t exist ..

Let me wear a more appropriate thing… uh … that’s better!

Cinderella phrases: the most beautiful aphorisms of a timeless fairytale

Once upon a time in a distant land, there was a tiny kingdom, peaceful prosperous and rich in ancient and poetic traditions … (Narrator)

Dreams are wishes for happiness | In your sleep you have no thoughts | Express them sincerely | If you have faith who knows one day | Fate will not smile at you | You dream and hope firmly | Forget the present | And the dream will become reality!

(Cinderella)

A dream is a wish you heart makes | When you’re fast asleep | In dream you will lose your heartaches | Whatever you wish for you keep | Have faith in your dreams and someday | You rainbow will come smiling through | No matter how you heart is greaving | If you keep on believing | The dream that you wish will come true!

(Cinderella)

Dreams are desires, closed at the bottom of the heart. | In the dream they are more sincere and they express themselves without fear. | If you have faith, who knows that one day fate will not smile at you | even if the present seems sad, if you firmly hope | your dream will come true.

(Cinderella)

Is this then | That sweet ardor | The spell that is called love. | Now I know he can’t now | Nothing else to dream my heart | In Heaven I wish I could fly | And roam among the stars. | Is this the miracle | The dream of my heart | This is love.

(Cinderella)

Cinderella phrases: some unforgettable moments from Cinderella’s fairy tale

Cinderella: It is midnight.

Prince: Yes Yes i know. But why?

Cinderella: Goodbye.

Prince: Oh no, please. You can’t leave now.

Cinderella: Oh, but I have to go. Please, I have to …

Prince: But why?

Cinderella: Well .. see .. oh, the Prince. I haven’t even met the prince.

Prince: Prince? How, didn’t you know that …?

Cinderella: Goodbye!

Prince: No, please! Wait! I don’t even know your name! When will I be able to see you again? Please wait! … “

“Grand Duke Monocolao: You are the only girls in this house I hope … er, I assume!

Lady Tremaine: There is no other, your grace!

Grand Duke Monocolao: It’s better that way! Good morning! Good morning!

Cinderella: Your grace, your grace! Please wait! Can I try it too?

Lady Tremaine: Don’t listen to her!

Anastasia: It’s Cinderella!

Genoveffa: Our scullery maid!

Anastasia: It’s in the kitchen!

Lady Tremaine: It’s ridiculous!

Genoveffa: She must have gone mad!

Lady Tremaine: Oh yes! She is a fool full of imagination!

Grand Duke Monocolaus: Madame, I have orders to try it on all the girls! “

“Cinderella: Oh, it’s like a dream! A wonderful dream come true …

Smemorina Fairy: Yes, my dear! But, like all dreams … well, I’m afraid it won’t last long. Only until midnight, and then …

Cinderella: Midnight? Oh thanks!

Smemorina Fairy: No, no, no, wait a moment! Don’t forget, baby, that at midnight specifies the spell will end, and everything will be as it was before.

Cinderella: Oh yes, I understand … it is much more than I dared to hope for!

Smemorina Fairy: Oh, God bless you dear! “





Cinderella quotes: the unforgettable quote in Pretty Woman

Cinderella is a true female icon, the princess that every woman dreams of transforming herself into at least once in her life. Impossible not to remember her quote in Pretty Woman, when Julia Roberts alias Vivian cites her as an example of a woman who has gone well.

Kit:“You give me just one example of one we know who did well”,

Vivian:“Do you want an example? Do you want me to name you? In short, you want me to tell you a name, any one “,

Kit:“Yes, one. One is enough for me “,

Vivian: “God, what an obsession are names … that big ass of Cinderella!”

The reason why the character of Cinderella is so loved is soon said at the bottom, still borrowing the words of the protagonists of this famous film! Women, each in their own way, of course … want the story!

Edward: “What do you want Vivian?”

Vivian: «I want the story».