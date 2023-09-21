Your guide to the River of Time 2023

SAGINAW, MI — After many years at Bay City’s Veterans Memorial Park, River of Time, a “living history” event, will be held for the first time along Cheboyganing Creek in rural Saginaw County this weekend of week.

The annual event typically drew hundreds of historical reenactors and thousands of visitors to the Bay City riverfront. Now, event organizers hope to draw those same crowds to Johnson’s Pumpkin Farm, 4715 N. Portsmouth Road, near Saginaw, on Friday, Sept. 1. From September 22 to Sunday, September 22. 24.

The living history timeline event typically draws between 800 and 1,200 reenactors from the 1600s to the 1970s and more than 10,000 visitors, said Shannon Daoust, River of Time president, founding member and Civil War reenactor and the Second World War.

This year’s move to Johnson’s Pumpkin Farm will mean more space and more opportunities for re-enactors and visitors alike, he said. Reenactors from different eras will be able to spread out a little more, there will be more parking, access to Cheboyganing Creek and the farm has children’s attractions, such as a petting zoo, for guests to enjoy. The setting of the farm also has historical relevance, she said, noting that soldiers would have camped on farms much like that one.

“Overall, it’s a really positive step. “We are very excited about this,” Daoust told MLive/The Saginaw News earlier this year.

Here’s everything you need to know before you leave:

Admission and parking

The annual River of Time brings historical reenactor camps to the public to showcase various time periods and historical events, ranging from the 17th century to the 1990s.

This year’s event will take place from 9am to 7pm Friday to Sunday.

As in previous years, admission to this educational and family-friendly event is free for everyone. Parking at Johnson’s is also free.

Homemade root beer, crafts and children’s attractions

Here is a list of some of the vendors and fun things visitors can expect to find at the farm during the three-day event:

Little John’s Homemade Root Beer

Ma & Pa’s Kettlecorn

Shopping on Sutler’s Row

Shopping at craft stores in Big Barn

Cider and donuts along with other foods and treats available for purchase.

Many animals to visit, pet and feed.

13-Acre “Fall Back in Time” Corn Maze ($6)

Soy Maze for Kids ($1)

Children’s train ride from noon to 5 pm ($3)

Horseback riding from noon to 5 pm ($5)

Toasted walnuts ($6 and up)

Concessions

Concessions, including the ever-popular root beer, will be available for purchase throughout the event. Guests are asked not to bring outside food, but this policy does not apply to reenactors or vendors.

The estate accepts cash and credit cards with a 4% fee, and there is an ATM on site for those who need it.

Events

The calendar of events includes educational programs for visiting students on Fridays and various skills demonstrations at the camps and daily cannon firing demonstrations on Saturdays and Sundays.

Saturday’s special events include the opening ceremony at the flagpole at 11 a.m., a Civil War skirmish/demonstration on the battlefield at 11:30 a.m., a colonial skirmish/demonstration on the battle at 12:30 p.m., a World War II aircraft flyover at 3 p.m., and a World War II demonstration at 3:30 p.m. at Camp 20th Century.

At 9:30 a.m. Sunday, there is a Civil War church service in the party barn and a Colonial church service in the bell. At 11am, Ben Franklin takes the stage, there is a Civil War skirmish/demonstration at 12:30pm on the battlefield, followed by a colonial skirmish/demonstration at 1:30pm and a closing ceremony at the flagpole at 2:30 pm pm The festival ends Sunday at 4 pm and the farm closes at 7 pm

See a full calendar of events on Facebook here.

Farm animals

While you’re at the farm, be sure to stop by the petting zoo. For the health of the farm animals and the safety of all visitors, pets are not permitted. However, trained service animals are allowed.

More information

For more information, find the Annual River of Time – 2023 event page on Facebook and click on the gallery above to see photos from the River of Time 2022 event.

For more information about Johnson’s Pumpkin Farm, visit johnsonsgiantpumpkins.com.