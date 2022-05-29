your keys to look elegant and modern

Anne Hathaway and Jennifer Garner are not only among the best actresses in Hollywood, they are also a great fashion reference.

Anne at 39 and Jennifer at 50 They set fashion trends, enchanting with their glamorous and elegant outfits.

The best thing about the two is that they wear simple outfits, showing that less is more and that you don’t need to wear brand name clothes to look spectacular, giving her best fashion advice.

Keys of Anne Hathaway and Jennifer Garner to look elegant

Looks with bright tones

a key of Anne Hathaway to look spectacular at 39 is to opt for bright colors for a modern outfit.

The famous wore a fuchsia jumpsuit with heels in the same tone, looking elegant and perfect.

denim garments

Jennifer Garner loves to carry denim garments, such as jeans, overalls, and jackets, showing a modern look at 50.

The famous makes it clear that this type of garment rejuvenates, and provides a fresh look, so it is never missing in your outfits.

Blazer and maxi coat can not miss

Celebrities have shown that blazer and maxi coats can never be missing in a look to provide elegance and class.

you can take them with dresses, tailored pants, jeans, skirts, with any look, and will always help you look spectacular.

Dare to wear maxi boots

The Maxi boots have become the favorite footwear of Anne and Jennifer showing that they are modern and provide style and elegance.

Celebrities have worn them in outfits like dresses, skirts, and shorts, looking rejuvenated and daring.





The jewels can never miss

A key that actresses have to increase their class and style with each look is to always complement with jewels.

Either necklace, earrings, or rings, they will always give a touch of glamor to your outfit, but without exaggerating, because always remember that less is more.