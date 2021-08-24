your latest film “buried” due to the court case with Amber Heard?

According to the director Andrew Levitas, his film Minamata was “buried” by MGM due to the private life of Johnny Depp, interpreter of the protagonist.

The feature film, presented in February 2020 at the Berlin Film Festival, tells the story of the famous war photographer and documentary maker William Eugene Smith, author, in 1971, of a reportage documenting the tragic effects of mercury pollution on the inhabitants of Minamata, a Japanese city in the prefecture of Kumamoto.

Levitas’ complaint appeared on Deadline, which published a long letter signed by the author and addressed to the film’s production company, guilty of having abandoned the promotion and distribution of the project. This, he explains, for the fear that the legal case of Johnny Depp, accused of domestic violence by Amber Heard, could somehow reflect negatively on his image.

Here are some excerpts:

“About a year ago MGM acquired the North American rights to the film Minamata after seeing it at the Berlinale, with the intention of bringing to light the suffering of the thousands of victims of one of the most heinous industrial pollution accidents the world has ever seen. . In reliving that pain, sharing their story, the inhabitants of this long-marginalized community hoped for only one thing: to put this story in the spotlight so that other innocent people would never experience something like this again … and in that moment, with MGM’s partnership, it seemed that decade-long wish was finally coming true. Now, imagine the devastation when they learned last week that despite a successful global launch, MGM had decided to “bury the film” (words from acquisitions chief Mr. Sam Wollman) because it feared an actor’s personal problems. could reflect negatively on his image and that the victims and their families were secondary. […] In this way, MGM is making a conscious decision to hurt these innocent ones once again, trampling on their lives, their legacy, their dead loved ones and their courage. […] We hope you take a moment to reflect on the impact decisions of big companies like MGM have on others and to seize your opportunity to make a difference in the lives of those who continue to suffer in unspeakable ways. […] Everyone involved in this story is begging MGM to reconsider its decision to actively obstruct the distribution and promotion of Minamata. “

In response to the letter, an MGM spokesperson told Deadline:

The film was acquired for release through American International Pictures (AIP), a division of MGM that handles daily releases. Minamata continues to be among the future AIP releases and at this time the release date in the United States is still to be decided. “

Photo: Getty (Thomas Niedermueller)

