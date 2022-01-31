“Your life ends”, who is behind the threats – Libero Quotidiano





Tonight, Monday 31 January, a Strip the news (Channel 5, 8.35 pm) Vittorio Brumotti continue to visit the Italian squares for drugs. But once again she risked a lot. “Thank you that you have the camera”, said one of the hustlers to the satirical news reporter, “you don’t do anything to me. The guards already know that I sell cocaine. The whole world knows. They just have to arrest me. ‘you need to come “, the dealer’s dialogue with Brumotti.





The situation then degenerated: some residents lash out at the Striscia troupe, one of them lifts Brumotti’s bike and throws it against a wall, from the balconies they throw two heavy ice tablets at the biker, a bucket of water and some fruit. But the heaviest threat Brumotti receives from a man who wields a metal stick: “Watch your life … Your life ends!”.





Only the timely intervention of the carabinieri managed to avoid the worst. After the discovery of drugs in the manholes and the dismantling of the cameras positioned around the drug fort,