your ‘match’ look for this fall

It is one of the most anticipated films in recent years, and finally Ana de Armas is already promoting Blonde where he gives life to Marilyn Monroe. The Netflix film produced by Brad Pitt will soon hit our screens, and one of the last stops in its promotion has been the San Sebastian Film Festival.

To step on her red carpet, Ana de Armas shone like never before with a black maxi skirt with side slit and gold long sleeved top, both Louis Vuitton pieces.

However, the key to this coordinated look by stylist Samantha McMillen is the make-up chosen by the Cuban actress. Ana de Armas has joined one of the winning trends this fall and consists of your cheeks and your eyes do match. Yes, like on Tinder.

As can be seen in the beautiful close-up of the actress, the color of her cheeks and the color of her eye shadow is practically the same. And that is what it is about. this fall makeup match It is characterized by the harmony that your face acquires thanks to the unification of the tones used to create it.

the sheet music beauty to follow is the one of the same colors, but in different brightness ranges. For example, Ana de Armas has used a darker peach blush than the shadow of his eyes. For her look, she has also decided to choose a peach eye shadow but much brighter and brighter.

The juicy lipsbut not excessively powerful, they finish off a look beauty with which we have also verified that the eyebrow this fall is marked and extremely combed. You will achieve this with a specific eyebrow brush and with a little trick that we share with you today: put some hairspray on the brush and then comb your eyebrow. It will give it texture and keep all those unruly hairs in place. Do not forget to remove your make-up thoroughly so that all residues disappear from your eyebrows before going to sleep.