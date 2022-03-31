Your mobile faster thanks to these 5 tricks

If your mobile is slow and you want to solve the trouble You are in the right place. today we tell you 5 tricks to make your phone faster and not have to change it yet. There are many reasons why you smartphone it does not perform well and some can be easily remedied. This little tutorial is valid for any user, mobile and android version. Grab a seat and read on!

Why is my Android mobile slow?

Storage is often one of the most common reasons why a Android mobile is slow. It is something that can be extrapolated to a Windows computer or even an iPhone. The fact of store files without cleaningcoupled with increasingly outdated components, can lead to a slowdown severe from your smartphone.

We are not focusing on a single point of storage. Almost everything you do on your mobile requires, in one way or another, to use the internal memory chip. If it is already a few years old and is almost full, it will not work as well.

That a android mobile late in searching for content in storage is synonymous with slowdown. It is not the only reason, but having a well-ordered mobile, junk file free and with free space is a good place to start.

Try these tricks to speed up mobile

If, despite having just enough on your mobile, it is still slow, we recommend that you take a look at the following tricks and put them into practice. It will not take more than 2 minutes to implement each one and, most likely, you will be able to enjoy a faster mobile for a time.

Update mobile and applications

Many users are afraid to update their mobile in case something worse than the above arrives. It is true that some updates can make certain aspects worse, but, in general, solve almost all the problems that arise in the devices.

If you have Software updates pending, it is highly recommended that you install them, because you will implement on your device the solutions that the brand itself has created to make it work as well as possible. You can check if you have pending updates at Settings – Phone information – Software version.

In turn, this also happens with applications. If you have an app update pending, it is highly recommended that you install them, because, again, these updates come to solve the problems. From the “My Applications” section of Google Play you can check which apps are to update.

Clear the cache of apps

If your mobile is 1 or 2 years old, it may take all that time caching memory of the apps you have installed. This may be one reason why you storage is almost full and the mobile go slow. As we have already told you before: having a clean mobile is essential.

You can clear the cache of applications by going to Settings – Applications – Google Chrome – Storage. We have given Google Chrome as an example because it is one of the apps that stores the most cache. In a couple of years you can accumulate several GB of this memory. Deleting it will give you more benefits than disadvantages.

Do this for all apps that take up a lot of storage on your device. This trick does not directly improve the speed of your mobilebut you can get rid of several GB of files potentially unnecessary and thereby improve performance.

Use the Lite version of the apps

If your mobile has fair and modest hardware, freeing up storage may not be enough. Some apps are very heavy and certain mobiles may have problems using them. Install the Lite versions one of these can be a very effective solution.

Facebook, Instagram, Google Maps and many other apps have a lite version which is lighter, consumes fewer resources and can run better on less powerful mobiles. You will lose some functions or sections, but in return you will have an app that works much better and occupies only a few MB.

Find which apps you have installed have one lite version and replace that app. The performance gain when using them can be quite large.

Delete Antivirus applications

You have a antivirus installed on your device? These types of apps are a machine that consumes resources, battery and performance. Is it so constantly scanning packets and many require a large percentage of the processor to run constantly.

Having one of these apps installed can make your mobile go much slower of what is due. Also, if you don’t install apps outside of Google Play or download strange files, it is very likely that you don’t need an antivirus on your Android.

Factory reset your phone

None of the above have worked correctly? A factory reset every few months can be the salvation of your smartphone. This process is quite radical, but offers some very good results.

Delete EVERYTHING from your mobile and reinstall the latest operating system available on your terminal. This makes you get a device like fresh out of the box. If you start to configure it again and install only what is necessary, you can improve its performance for a while.

It’s not something magical, but with a good storage management and patience you can extend the life of your device and have a better experience. The key to making a faster mobile it is to have only the necessary files, the apps that you use and that you keep the storage free of unnecessary files.