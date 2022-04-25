your new bluetooth controller is amazing

Share

The Xiaomi GamePad Elite Edition has four action buttons, two large joysticks and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

Xiaomi’s product catalog continues to grow, as the Chinese giant usually launches one or two new devices every week in its native country and if last week it presented a mop with a battery for half an hour and a water tank, now it has just launched the product we all dreamed of.

This device is none other than a new bluetooth controller with somatosensory controls and compatible with the Steam video game platform.

This is the Xiaomi GamePad Elite Edition

Thanks to Gizmochina, we have just learned that Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi GamePad Elite Edition in China, a gamepad with a design very similar to that of the PlayStation 4 controller and that has four action buttons identified with the letters A, B, X and Y and with two large joysticks.

One of the main features of this controller is that it is equipped with a 6-axis gyro sensor with somatosensory controlsthanks to which we can experience sensations while we play.

Another of the strengths of the Xiaomi GamePad Elite Edition is that it is compatible with Windows computers and, above all, with the digital video game platform Steam. But not only that, because this command from the Chinese firm can also be connected to Smart TVs or Android smartphones, since, in fact, comes with an exclusive support to use it with your mobile.

This Xiaomi gamepad can be connected wirelessly, since it has with Bluetooth 5.0 and also with a 2.4G wireless receiver included in the box.

Xiaomi prepares two variants of its next cheap beast

The Xiaomi GamePad Elite Edition will be available for purchase in China, only in white, through its crowdfunding platform from April 27 for a price of 329 yuan. about 47 euros to change. Once the crowdfunding campaign is over, this Xiaomi remote will cost 399 yuan, about 57 euros to change.

