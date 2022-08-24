your newsfeed is filling up with surreal posts

But what is happening on Facebook since this Wednesday morning? Thousands of Internet users share their questions on other social networks after the appearance of a strange bug.

Mark Zuckerberg are you there? Your social network seems to have got up on the wrong foot this Wednesday morning. Indeed, if you connected to the most famous of social networks while having your coffee, you were undoubtedly surprised to see messages that were surprising to say the least. Explanations!

The Facebook Bug

“Uh everyone has the same concern as me on Facebook?“, “Facebook news feed is broken right? What is happening ?“, “Problems with Facebook this morning? I don’t care about fan messages!” Can we see flourish on Twitter for a few hours, which does not seem to him to suffer from any breakdown whatsoever. Indeed, thousands of Internet users have complained of reading curious messages as soon as they open the application. They have seen messages, which came from outside their circle of friends, being posted on pages of these celebrities.”I love you!“posted on singer Adele’s profile,”My gigi“, published on the page of star Gigi Hadid”, or even very suspicious links posted on that of rapper Eminem … And the problem seems to have lasted for several hours.

you too facebook is that just lol? pic.twitter.com/DUnJOpo9ge — balou.mp4 (@baloubalex) August 24, 2022

I’m here alone to have all this shit on #Facebook ? pic.twitter.com/9kOQiV1oMs — 𝒜𝓃𝒹𝓇𝑒𝒶 ✨ (@andrearnd96) August 24, 2022

Problem with Facebook this morning? I don’t care about fan posts — ## The_Geek (@_The_Geek) August 24, 2022

Problem not solved yet

On DownDetector, thousands of people have met to share the problem. Since 6 a.m., the peak indicating the presence of a bug on the social network has not stopped rising. On the side of the social network, it is total silence. No press release has been published for the moment, but we suspect that Mark Zuckerberg’s teams are on the alert to resolve these concerns about messages that pollute our dear news feed as soon as possible.