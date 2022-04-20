Your number one fan! Olivia Wilde went to see Harry Styles at his Coachella show

UNITED STATES-. Friday April 15 Harry Styles presented himself as the head of the Coachella Music Festival 2022. In addition to giving an incredible show that left his fans speechless, the former One Direction had the support of his great love, Olivia Wilde. A follower of the couple captured the Booksmart director as she cheered on the singer near the stage.

Before the festival, another fan was able to see Wilde while having lunch with styles hours before the big show. Later in the night she was seen with a festival pass around her neck accompanied by a friend. A witness said that the actress and her friend “were dancing like crazy most of the night. After a while, they went backstage and you could see that they were still watching from the side of the stage.”

This is not the first time she has been seen Wilde at the concerts of styles. In September, the actress was in the audience at the MGM Grand Garden Arena from Las Vegas when the artist started his world tour love on tour. A month later, the director dressed as Dolly Parton when she performed at her boyfriend’s Halloween-themed concert at the Madison Square Garden from New York.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling

The couple began dating in late 2020 after working on the film together. Don’t Worry Darlingwhere Wilde headed to styles Y Florence Pugh. The romance blossomed on set, and they have kept their relationship low-key ever since. Recently, in an interview for fashion, the actress shared details of her love life. “Obviously, it’s very tempting to correct a false narrative,” the star said.

“But I think you realize that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think of you. All you care about is what is real, what you love and who you love. I’m happier than ever. And I’m healthier than ever, and it’s wonderful to feel that.” Wilde. For its part, styles he said in November: “I’ve always tried to compartmentalize my personal life and my work life.”