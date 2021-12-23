“Your package is being held.” Here are hacker tricks (and how to recognize them)

The data is alarming. Last year under the holidays 31 thousand online scams were reported to the Postal Police. This year they have almost doubled and it has already reached 51 thousand. ll Christmas is approaching, there are two days to December 25 and the thought goes to the gift of the last moment. Online shopping is rampant, it seems to have overtaken the consumption of physical stores and most of the gifts are bought on online shops. And these days almost everyone is waiting for packages and other shipments to arrive. Therefore the “package scam” is strong. This message arrives on the mobile: «Your package has been held at our dispatch center. Please follow the instructions »and indicates a link, which leads to a site similar to those used by shipping companies, to allow customers to track a package. The package is «pending at the distribution center for non-payment of shipping costs. Customs taxes: euro 2 “. The low figure eases the risk of falling into the trap: according to the criminals’ instructions, the credit card number is entered and the unauthorized withdrawal is triggered.

THE TRAPS

Another scam, among those most in vogue during the Christmas period, is that of downloading Christmas-themed screensavers or wallpaper. Hackers take advantage of the desire that users have to see smartphones full of wallpapers with reindeer, Christmas trees, animated gifs with Santa Claus and await the download of the specially created App. Immediately and unwittingly, the user finds himself with a device infected with all kinds of malware: Trojans and spyware. Therefore data protection begins to falter. A few days before the holiday season, fake offers and promotions abound: from home decorations to clothing, from technology to airline tickets and holiday packages.

THE BLACK LIST

The risks multiply and Bitdefender researchers have made the list of the most dangerous items and spam emails related to the most popular shopping topic. It starts with Oakley sunglasses: 85% discount and free shipping. The rest of the proposals are varied: discounts on the new models of sunglasses, on the flights on offer to the United States, the exclusive prizes of the big brands, the 20 gift ideas for the Christmas list and the most famous gift cards.

THE VICTIMS

These are just a small sample of this year’s many shopping-themed phishing emails. Travel-related scams are on the rise. Despite the ongoing pandemic, 47% of consumers plan to travel this season, and 55% plan to make one to three trips in 2022, according to a recent study. Ten million Italians (source Coldiretti) plan to travel during the Christmas period to reach friends and relatives or to take a short vacation. That’s why Bitdefender expects cybercriminals to use travel offers even more as a tool to scam consumers. But here’s how to defend yourself, how to shop online safely.

The suggestions are provided by Marco Valerio Cervellini, the communications manager of the Postal Police.

THE ADVICES

Cervellini invites users to send reports of any scams on the web to commissariatodips.it. These are the recommendations that the communications manager recommends for online purchases between individuals, to shop remotely and safely. “Always find out about what you want to buy by paying attention to the price, always comparing different ads and choosing only offers with detailed photos – explains Cervellini – Better to orient yourself on well-structured and correctly written ads, able to provide you with all the information you need. “. The other recommendations are to use the platform’s official chat, to protect personal and sensitive data, always choose payment systems and official shipments. Last: always prefer business with positively evaluated users and collaborate by always evaluating the users with whom the business is concluded. The review is important because it allows other users to get to know each other, to trust and to create a safer environment.