“Your package is in our shipping center” – Corriere.it

from Giovanna Maria Fagnani

The SMS indicates a link that leads to the (fake) website of a shipping company and asks for the payment of 2 euros for expenses. But a scam. The postal police: do not click

December, time to shop online. Days in which almost all of us await the arrival of packages or other shipments and, therefore, extremely profitable even for web scammers. In this period, in Milan and its surroundings, the package scam is going strong. This message arrives on the mobile: Your package has been held at our shipping center. Please follow the instructions and indicates a link, which leads to a site similar to those used by shipping companies, to allow customers to track a package. Parcel that is pending at the distribution center for non-payment of shipping costs. Customs taxes: euro 2.

The package scam the very low figure that facilitates the risk of falling into the scam: by continuing according to the instructions of the criminals, one enters the number of the credit card which, at that point, is relieved of large sums. Last week I bought a book from a Milanese publishing house and was waiting for the package to arrive on Thursday. Just that day I received the scam sms, asking me for two euros – says Stefania C., from Sedriano, who escaped the scam only by chance – I write to the publishing house confirming that the shipping costs were already included in the purchase and they tell me to hear from their forwarder. I contact him, but the call center rings empty. I rewrite the publishing house’s customer service, which is beginning to worry. Eventually, that day the book arrives and the pony express who delivers it to me tells me that, in fact, there is nothing to pay. Fortunately I didn’t lose any money, but a lot of time to understand what was going on.

Phishing and smishing Beyond money, these scams, called phishing or smishing, are also used by criminals to steal the personal data of the unfortunate, to be reused to commit new crimes while remaining hidden thanks to the new identities stolen from the scammed. On his social media accounts, two weeks ago the Postal Police warned against this text message which is arriving on the devices of many users – the agents write – As usual, the creativity and operation of criminals knows no pauses. We always recommend that you do not click on the links indicated in the messages and never enter your personal data, especially the data of our credit cards.

