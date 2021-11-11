“Your package is on delivery”. The scam of the SMS message with the link that steals the data

“Your package is on its way, it will be delivered tomorrow. Follow the shipment “. Or: “He was held at our dispatch center.” And again: “We are waiting for an action from your side for the delivery”. And, to follow in link to click. Warning: these are scams.

They are fake SMSs that invite you to follow the instructions to complete a delivery. But they are traps, set up by unscrupulous people, because the online procedure asks you to enter your personal and sensitive data, including banking data, and send them to scammers. Who, at that point, can access current accounts, ATMs, credit cards, and raid.

A broadcaster of SMS of this type is underway these days, and the numerous reports received in the editorial staff confirm it, and consequently it is good to raise the level of attention, especially aimed at the elderly and those people who with smartphones and purchases online – and its home delivery methods – are unfamiliar. Especially if you are really waiting for a delivery.

Rule number one, as explained by the Postal Police on its institutional website, is to “absolutely not click on the hyperlink contained in the text message“ Your package is coming ”. In fact, the link – explains the web page – leads to a page that invites you to make a payment to unlock the package on arrival: this is how the hackers then access the personal information of users “.

A first wake-up call can be the link address, often with strange and unknown web addresses. But it could apparently be true, of the post office, or the courier, or e-commerce. So never click on the link contained in SMS or Whatsapp messages or emails.

The risks can also be of another nature, as the Postal Police further explains: by clicking, in fact, a hidden program, a Trojan, could be installed on your smartphone, which could steal messages, keystrokes on the keyboard, or send messages without our knowledge generating chains of Sant’Antonio.

In these cases, the advice is to completely reformat the device by returning it to the factory settings, and then to change all the passwords used on the smartphone (social networks, emails, various applications but above all those of home banking).

And then remember never to click on links received via SMS, Whatsapp or email.

HERE ARE SOME EXAMPLES OF SMS TRUFFALDINI: