Your package is on its way and the trap is triggered

It is the latest of the scams circulating on mobile phones: a message that warns that a package is on its way with a link to click

TUSCANY – The latest scam traveling via mobile phone is particularly well thought out and the police have already sounded the alarm: it is a message that warns the user that a package is arriving for him or that the package is in storage and that, to see what it is about or at what point the shipment is, you need to click on a certain link like this you see below, often with the specification to do so within 48 hours:

An example of a scam message

In fact, the link is a access key to sensitive data present in the mobile phone, as evidenced by the absence of the SSL certification: in fact the link begins does not begin with “https” but with “http”.

If you click on the link, a page opens that invites you to make a payment to unlock the incoming package and, once the money has been paid, usually 5 euros, the hackers access the personal information of the users. Alternatively, by clicking on the link, an automatic chain of letters is triggered, with the same message being sent to all contacts on the infected cell phone.

“The only way to protect yourself is not to click the link – explains the Police – and, to be even more relaxed, you can block the sender”.

The message in question seems to come from an Italian telephone number. But what can you do if you have fallen into the trap by clicking on the link? These are the advice of the police:

– format your mobile (just restore the initial settings of the appliance);

– inform contacts present in the address book of trash others similar messages from that telephone line;

– change all passwords used in the smartphone: email addresses, social accounts, various applications starting from that of your bank.