Your period is fantastic, Meritxell Laval’s opinion

I know that, for most humans, we like to complain about everything (We feel comfortable with complaining); Let’s recreate this with even bigger doses of exaggeration (since we’re doing it, let’s do it right?). Of course, I speak in general terms. My words are never directed at any specific entity. God Save me! I am telling you all this because I know that after the statement I will make below, someone will definitely complain, and rightly so. TeaIt’s wonderful to have your period. Yes, you read that right: it’s fantastic. And I will never tire of repeating it as many times as necessary. I believe that, if men had this (even once in their lives), we would live in a much more just and pleasant world. But let’s leave men aside – who have always been the center of everything – and focus on women: I think we’re very lucky that we’re able to do that. Enjoy menstruation every month. And I’ll tell you why.

Every time we menstruate, we cleanse, detoxify, and revitalize ourselves inside and out (and for free!, just because we’re women). Yes, it is true that there are many women who suffer from the so-called premenstrual syndrome (anxiety, mood changes, nausea, vomiting, breast tenderness, migraine, muscle or joint pain, desire to eat everything you see in the refrigerator all at once…); But it is also true that this premenstrual syndrome can be solved to a great extent. changing lifestyle habits (Do physical exercise regularly, sleep more than seven hours a day, use relaxation techniques such as yoga or meditation, visit a psychoanalyst…) and eating habits (including supplements if necessary). If we have estrogen, progesterone and serotonin (the hormone of happiness), everything will be fine.

And for those who are wondering and don’t dare to ask: yes, you can have very pleasurable sex with your period.

I want to tell you this from my personal experience rules be damned Every month, it doesn’t help at all; In fact, it only increases premenstrual symptoms. The rules are your part; By rejecting it, you will neither make it disappear nor improve your relationship with it. So I advise you to accept him, befriend him and listen to him. No, I have not gone mad. If you listen to your body, you’ll know what it needs to stay healthy. Who knows your body better than you? I know that food is a Chocolate Donut Or a bag of potato chips during your period, making you feel like the happiest person in the world, but it’s a fleeting feeling, the result of the overdose of refined sugar and trans fat you just ate. . The reality is that you ate these donuts and these potato chips in a moment. hormone imbalanceNot only do they give you nothing, but they also harm your health and increase your discomfort. This is just an example of the behaviors that women engage in when we are under the influence of one of the many premenstrual symptoms, and there are many more. you won’t believe emotional ups and downs Some women may experience it during their menstrual cycle; He Shambhala PortAventura looks like child’s play next to it. you can tell them Good morning! A smile appears on their face and they start crying uncontrollably as if you have told them that they have destroyed all of humanity. Then they have the perfect excuse to eat three bars of chocolate with hazelnuts and caramel in the blink of an eye. You won’t have time to even blink once, they will have already digested three pills. And make sure they don’t mistake you for carbohydrates, because if they do, you may run.

we humans always want quick solution And they don’t require any effort, but things don’t work that way: in life you have to make a lot of effort every day (like putting up with your boss’ stubbornness or avoiding falling into deep depression after doing something ) selfie Without a filter or, simply, having to admit that the person sitting next to you hasn’t showered in three months). at least Eating well and getting regular exercise benefits your health And makes you feel better about yourself, and what’s more important: what you see Rule as an ally And not as an enemy. And for those who are wondering and don’t dare to ask: yes, you can have very pleasurable sex with your period. I say this for those men who get scared when they hear this word ruler Or for women who are embarrassed to reveal that they have sexual desire during menstruation. And yes, you can get pregnant if you have sex during your period. I hope you liked my perspective on that period and that from today onwards, you will see it more as an opportunity to heal rather than a divine punishment.