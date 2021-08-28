Your Place Or Mine, Ashton Kutcher opposite Reese Witherspoon in the Netflix comedy

Ashton Kutcher will co-star with Reese Witherspoon in the romantic comedy Your Place Or Mine of Netflix. The film is written and directed by Aline Brosh McKenna, a highly successful comedy writer such as The devil wears Prada, 27 times in white, Good morning in the morning and the recent series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

The official announcement was disclosed by Netflix on social media, via a post that shows close-ups of both stars and describes the film as the story of “Two best friends on opposite coasts who see their lives change when they exchange homes for a week”.

Ashton Kutcher returns to rom-com ten years after New Year’s Eve in New York And Friends, lovers and … It must be said that the last decade has not been particularly prolific for Kutcher as regards the big screen: in addition to the two aforementioned comedies he has taken part in three other films, Jobs (2013), Annie – Happiness is contagious (2014) and The Long Home (2019) directed by James Franco. More active on the small screen, where he has been the protagonist of the comic series since 2016 The Ranch, completed last year.

Reese Witherspooninstead, he returns to comedy after the most recent ones Escape in stilettos And 40 are the new 20. Among her most memorable comic roles, we remember her in The revenge of the blondes, All the fault of love And If only that were true. In Witherspoon’s varied career there has been room for more dramatic roles in recent years, especially for television, from Big Little Lies to The Morning Show And Many small fires.

