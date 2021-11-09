News

Your Place or mine: the first Netflix rom-comedy starring Reese Witherspoon

Your Place or Mine marks Reese Witherspoon’s return to comedy. Let’s see all the details together!

We all know very well Reese Whiterspoon, the amiable blonde protagonist of La Rivincita delle Bionde, who in the last period of her career decided to abandon comedy to devote herself to more dramatic projects. How can we forget his serial interpretations such as Big Little Lies, Little Fire Everywhere and The Morning Show (on Apple +). Academy Award winner, the famous actress returns to star in two romantic comedies on behalf of Netflix. The first is entitled Your Place or Mine, here’s everything we know about it!

The plot of Your Place or Mine

While we don’t have a ton of details regarding the plot of Your Place or Mine, the story should focus on two best friends turning their own lives upside down. In fact, she is determined to pursue their dream while he volunteers to keep an eye on his teenage son.

Your Place Or Mine: Netflix: Release Date & Expectations - OtakuKart

Although the protagonist was immediately defined, there is still a bit of mystery behind the identity of the male counterpart. According to Deadline the role would be assigned to Ashton Kutcher in late August.

Start shooting

The first of the two projects is already in the start-up phase. On Instagram, the actress has officially announced the start of filming. “I go back to my roots” Reese writes on the post attaching a shot that sees her beaming on Montague Street with a suitcase in hand.

