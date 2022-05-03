Your POCO will be updated shortly to POCO Launcher 4.0 and this is how its interface design will look – Xiaomi News

The application launcher used by Xiaomi for its POCO mobiles is about to be updated. We talk about POCO Launcher 4.0a new version that will also bring with it an important aesthetic change in its interface.

This is how the first leaked images of this new application launcher reveal it to us. Although version 3.0 never saw the light of day, POCO Launcher 4.0 seems to be just around the cornersince this time we do have proof of it.

This will be the interface of the new POCO Launcher 4.0

As we can see below, the user interface of POCO Launcher 4.0 has been completely filtered, thereby revealing an important change in the design of application icons: they will no longer be round, but will take on a somewhat more square design.

In addition, as they show us from XIAOMIUI, POCO Launcher 4.0 will bring to our smartphones a great improvement in animationsespecially on the home screen:

Yes, now we will not have compatibility with third party iconsonly through the different themes that we apply.

Beyond that, POCO Launcher 4.0 seems to have inherited certain settings from MIUI Launcher, becoming more similar to this one. In short, a fairly important aesthetic change in order to differentiate POCO mobiles from Xiaomi and Redmi, but with a very similar level of adjustments between them.

Now we just have to wait until Xiaomi decides to release this new version, that we will probably also see available in the Google Play Store.