Technology

Your POCO will be updated shortly to POCO Launcher 4.0 and this is how its interface design will look – Xiaomi News

Photo of Zach Zach54 mins ago
0 17 1 minute read

The application launcher used by Xiaomi for its POCO mobiles is about to be updated. We talk about POCO Launcher 4.0a new version that will also bring with it an important aesthetic change in its interface.

This is how the first leaked images of this new application launcher reveal it to us. Although version 3.0 never saw the light of day, POCO Launcher 4.0 seems to be just around the cornersince this time we do have proof of it.

This will be the interface of the new POCO Launcher 4.0

As we can see below, the user interface of POCO Launcher 4.0 has been completely filtered, thereby revealing an important change in the design of application icons: they will no longer be round, but will take on a somewhat more square design.

Your POCO will be updated shortly to POCO Launcher 4.0 and its interface design will look like this. News Xiaomi Addicts
New design for the icons

In addition, as they show us from XIAOMIUI, POCO Launcher 4.0 will bring to our smartphones a great improvement in animationsespecially on the home screen:

Yes, now we will not have compatibility with third party iconsonly through the different themes that we apply.

Beyond that, POCO Launcher 4.0 seems to have inherited certain settings from MIUI Launcher, becoming more similar to this one. In short, a fairly important aesthetic change in order to differentiate POCO mobiles from Xiaomi and Redmi, but with a very similar level of adjustments between them.

Your POCO will be updated shortly to POCO Launcher 4.0 and its interface design will look like this. News Xiaomi Addicts

Now we just have to wait until Xiaomi decides to release this new version, that we will probably also see available in the Google Play Store.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach54 mins ago
0 17 1 minute read

Related Articles

Video games enter through the front door of the metaverse | companies

18 mins ago

Discounted AirPods Pro deal on Amazon

30 mins ago

Hilarious: In the virtual hearing, a prisoner offered to solve a problem with Zoom: “I’ll fix it for you, judge, I was a DJ,” he explained

42 mins ago

Elon Musk adds to criticism of Apple’s 30% commission on the App Store

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button