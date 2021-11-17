“Your porter is a man.” The Zohre Koudaei case – Corriere.it

from Salvatore Riggio

The accusation after the qualifying match for the Asian Cup won by Iran: “We ask for a transparent investigation by independent doctors who confirm the player’s eligibility.” The reply: “It’s just an excuse why they don’t accept defeat”

It is a case that risks triggering a diplomatic incident in the match between the women’s national teams of Jordan and Iran. All for one doubt on the part of the Jordanian Football Association who filed a formal petition to request a gender identity verification of an Iranian player, Zohre Koudaei, questioning whether the Iranian goalkeeper is really a woman. The complaint was presented by former FIFA vice president, Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein of Jordan, who personally disclosed the formal complaint letter presented by the JFA on November 5 with an invitation to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to investigate on the player in question: “Considering the evidence presented by the JFA and given the importance of this competition, we ask the AFC to initiate a transparent and clear investigation by a group of independent medical experts to investigate the player’s suitability in question”.

Zohre Koudaei who defended the door of Iran, victorious over Jordan 4-2 on penalties (and saved two), ensuring the qualification of his national team for the 2022 Women’s Asian Cup. In the past, Zohre Koudaei was interrogated and defended herself several times in the Iranian newspapers. Iran’s reaction was not long in coming: “The speech on the gender of the goalkeeper is just an excuse not to accept the defeat suffered against Iranian women”, said Maryam Irandoost, coach of the representative of the Islamic Republic.