Sports

“Your porter is a man.” The Zohre Koudaei case – Corriere.it

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read

from Salvatore Riggio

The accusation after the qualifying match for the Asian Cup won by Iran: “We ask for a transparent investigation by independent doctors who confirm the player’s eligibility.” The reply: “It’s just an excuse why they don’t accept defeat”

It is a case that risks triggering a diplomatic incident in the match between the women’s national teams of Jordan and Iran. All for one doubt on the part of the Jordanian Football Association who filed a formal petition to request a gender identity verification of an Iranian player, Zohre Koudaei, questioning whether the Iranian goalkeeper is really a woman. The complaint was presented by former FIFA vice president, Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein of Jordan, who personally disclosed the formal complaint letter presented by the JFA on November 5 with an invitation to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to investigate on the player in question: “Considering the evidence presented by the JFA and given the importance of this competition, we ask the AFC to initiate a transparent and clear investigation by a group of independent medical experts to investigate the player’s suitability in question”.

Zohre Koudaei who defended the door of Iran, victorious over Jordan 4-2 on penalties (and saved two), ensuring the qualification of his national team for the 2022 Women’s Asian Cup. In the past, Zohre Koudaei was interrogated and defended herself several times in the Iranian newspapers. Iran’s reaction was not long in coming: “The speech on the gender of the goalkeeper is just an excuse not to accept the defeat suffered against Iranian women”, said Maryam Irandoost, coach of the representative of the Islamic Republic.

November 16, 2021 (change November 16, 2021 | 12:52 pm)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Praet has taken Turin: 15 million does not seem too much for Scifo’s heir

2 weeks ago

Juve, the short circuit began with Ronaldo. Now we need Allegri’s intuition. And patience – La Gazzetta dello Sport

2 weeks ago

MotoGP, Lecuona the best in the wet FP1 of Valencia: Miller 2nd with a crash

4 days ago

Roma-Milan, the report cards: Kjaer from the textbook, 8 like Ibra. Abraham weakened: 5 – La Gazzetta dello Sport

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button