“Your safety, our specialty.” Dr. Tato Vázquez (Semes)

Almost two years have passed since the declaration of the state of alarm. An extremely hard time for health professionals, in which the strength of joint work in various specialties has been demonstrated, who have collaborated in unison to safely serve the population. From this teamwork, we want to draw attention to certain aspects. It has always been said that the emergency and emergency system is the safety valve of the health system. But the valves also break, especially if there are dysfunctions that strain them too much. The Ministry of Health should assess regulatory aspects that affect the governance of health or the information and safety of patients and families.

Urgent health care in Spain represents a significant volume in the set of benefits that the National Health System makes available to citizens. In 2019, this volume accounted for nearly 30 million consultations in hospital emergency services (ED) and 6 million visits in emergency medical systems (SEM). It also represents the entry of almost 60% of patients admitted to hospitals, which reinforces the need to abound in the adequate training of its professionals.

Many of these users correspond to vulnerable or at-risk population groups -chronic, complex, oncological patients, children, palliative patients, dementias, abuse, the elderly and frail patients or patients with mental disorders-, to whom the Spanish EDs and EMS provide a permanent assistance throughout the year. This is stated in the 2015 report “Hospital Emergency Services: rights and guarantees for patients”, by the Ombudsman, as well as the report of the Economic and Social Council, of August 2015. However, emergency and emergencies do not have their training regulated in this country. It makes no sense, in the 21st century, to leave urgent and emerging medical care subject to interpretations of all kinds, as a consequence of its heterogeneous and disparate personal and professional makeup.

We should ensure care within the parameters of quality and safety, in line with what happens in most developed countries (in the EU the specialty is recognized in 22 countries). In May 2019, the 72nd WHO Assembly urged all its Member States to develop emergency and emergency systems and adequate specialization of professionals, as a guarantee of fairness, equality and health in health systems and to avoid “millions of deaths and long-term disabilities due to injuries, infections, mental illnesses, acute exacerbations of non-communicable diseases and other emergency conditions”. The group of urgencies and emergencies is the second largest of those that make up the medical class in Spain.

Based on these data from the Ministry itself, most of the hospital network is made up of centers without the presence of multispecialties in all time slots. Thus, EM specialists are the guarantee of equity in the care of time-dependent processes that can compromise the patient’s life. The non-existence of the title of specialist in EM prevents guaranteeing the homogeneity of training of all the professionals who practice in the HEDs and the EMS of the National Health System, nor does it ensure uniformity in the hundreds of millions of medical acts that are carried out each year. they practice

It is striking that in Spain the specialty does exist in the military field, while in the civil field it is still only a wish of tens of thousands of professionals. The services increase their quality, training and research when they have professionals who have vocationally decided to dedicate themselves to said activity (in Spain, 10% of the MIR would choose MUE if it were available in the offer). It is absolutely necessary to create the specialty of emergency and emergency medicine and to solve a historical problem of our health system in order to definitively face the comparison of our professionals with their European counterparts.

