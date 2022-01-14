your savings at risk, what this message means – Libero Quotidiano





Among the most “unpleasant” inconveniences in front of a counter ATM there is definitely the terminal message “withdrawal not available“. In order to withdraw the money from the current account we are thus forced to quickly search for another branch, perhaps not of the same institution as ours (with an increase in commissions) or, worse, the doubt creeps in that the card has demagnetized.





Normally, he explains the newspaper, there are three causes of the technical problem. First, the exceeding the daily limit of withdrawals. A limit included in the contract (as a rule, you travel on 500 euros per day) and which in many cases can however be modified “in real time” via smartphone, through the bank’s application. But there is also the unfortunate hypothesis of the card cloned ATM.





As the specialized site recalls laleggeperutti.it, it is important to immediately check the status of your current account (at the counter, physically, or through the home banking). In the event of a shortfall on the account, it is necessary to immediately request the blocking of the card and report the fact to the carabinieri or police.





The third “track” is also the most frequent one: a trivial one technical issue at the ATM. But if the problem were to recur also at another branch, then it would be “back to work” with the first two possible causes.



