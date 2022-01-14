Business

your savings at risk, what this message means – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman12 hours ago
0 71 1 minute read


Among the most “unpleasant” inconveniences in front of a counter ATM there is definitely the terminal message “withdrawal not available“. In order to withdraw the money from the current account we are thus forced to quickly search for another branch, perhaps not of the same institution as ours (with an increase in commissions) or, worse, the doubt creeps in that the card has demagnetized.

Vaccino, the scam from the official number of reservations: a shock, how they empty your current account

Normally, he explains the newspaper, there are three causes of the technical problem. First, the exceeding the daily limit of withdrawals. A limit included in the contract (as a rule, you travel on 500 euros per day) and which in many cases can however be modified “in real time” via smartphone, through the bank’s application. But there is also the unfortunate hypothesis of the card cloned ATM.

Current account, the move you must never make: here is who from 1 January is considered tax evader

As the specialized site recalls laleggeperutti.it, it is important to immediately check the status of your current account (at the counter, physically, or through the home banking). In the event of a shortfall on the account, it is necessary to immediately request the blocking of the card and report the fact to the carabinieri or police.

Bancomat, the perfect scam: the video from Turin, here's how they drain your current account | Look

The third “track” is also the most frequent one: a trivial one technical issue at the ATM. But if the problem were to recur also at another branch, then it would be “back to work” with the first two possible causes.

Bancomat, the perfect scam: the video from Turin, here's how they drain your current account | Look

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman12 hours ago
0 71 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Pagani C10, first image of the Huayra heir – Mondo Auto

1 week ago

Interest-bearing postal voucher of 5 million lire which is now worth 65 thousand euros

3 weeks ago

Tim: Labriola’s candidacy as CEO is strengthened

November 26, 2021

Inflation: this is why prices continue to rise and who is to blame

November 15, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button