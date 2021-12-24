your secret is hidden here, which one will we reveal?

Are you ready to take the desert test? No, don’t worry, you don’t have to walk in the sand and under the scorching sun for hours! After all we just want to know what the secret is that you will reveal by looking at this picture!

How about, not a great day for reveal us your own secret hidden away? As? Ah, don’t you think that’s the case?

Well, unfortunately it’s too late for you: if you’ve looked at the image of the test from personality today, we can assure you that yours secrets have already been unveiled!

Come on, we know that you have looked at it: by now it is so much worth seeing what ours reveals to you test today, right?

Desert Test: What struck you first in this picture will reveal a hidden secret of yours

Are you ready to share all your secrets with us?

Okay, come on, we admit it: all the secrets really no but at least one yes!

As? Do you want to know how we will discover them? But simply thanks to the psychological test of the desert!

Look the image here over it and tell us what you noticed before anything else: there are more than you think!

As you can see the drawing has various subjects and also various elements which, despite being in the desert, animate the image.

Which one hit you first? Find out now that secret we will reveal about you thanks to this desert test: ready to reveal you for who you are?

you saw the man in the suit and tie first : this is a figure that stands out particularly, also and above all thanks to the darker colors with which it is represented. Man is facing from we and it is really very “visible”: it is not strange that you saw it first in this drawing!

Your secret has to do with yours manhood or with yours relationship with men : there is by chance something that you hide in your past or in your present that “ struggle ” for go out ?

Perhaps it is appropriate to pay attention to this memory before that can do damage of any kind! You are dealing with a secret that you have tried to forget as much as possible, something not necessarily violent but that puts you in unease and embarrassment . Perhaps it is something related to a particular male person.

you saw the baby first : another particularly interesting element is that of the child who it has its back to us . You noticed it first, right? It intrigues you and you wonder where it is going. Your secret is something to do with i first courses years of your life , something you have decided not to tell anyone and to keep to yourself.

In all likelihood this is something that hit you in the moments main , the ones where we learn for the first time to do something new. You've been carrying this secret with you for years: is it worth keeping letting it stop you from living your life and having fun? Your secret , in fact, it has to do with something that everyone knows how to do while you still can't: it is not never too late to learn !

In all likelihood this is something that hit you in the moments main , the ones where we learn for the first time to do something new. You’ve been carrying this secret with you for years: is it worth keeping letting it stop you from living your life and having fun? Your secret , in fact, it has to do with something that everyone knows how to do while you still can’t: it is not never too late to learn !

you saw the woman first: the figure of a naked woman is the third and final "living" figure within the desert test. Noticing what secret did you reveal about yourself?

Your secret probably has to do with the search for truth: you have hidden something in the past, perhaps to please or help someone you love.

Your secret, big or small, is that of having lied or mystified reality for a well superior. It was worth it?

you saw the mountain in the background first : for you, among all the elements present in the drawing, it was natural for you to immediately notice the mountain.

But what does it mean in the desert test to see the background against which this peak stands first? The mountain is a symbol that there connect directly with the spirituality , with the sacred and the profane. If you’ve seen it first, then, your secret has to do with these elements: maybe you saw something that you do not know how to explain but that guides you and accompanies you in life or perhaps you have decided to get away from the faith , of any kind.

you saw the mountain in the background first : for you, among all the elements present in the drawing, it was natural for you to immediately notice the mountain.

But what does it mean in the desert test to see the background against which this peak stands first? The mountain is a symbol that there connect directly with the spirituality , with the sacred and the profane. If you've seen it first, then, your secret has to do with these elements: maybe you saw something that you do not know how to explain but that guides you and accompanies you in life or perhaps you have decided to get away from the faith , of any kind.

If your eye has stopped on one of these elements, your secret is a trauma . Something very specific and defined that one is concretized in your past and that is now affecting your whole life. Something heavy, just like a boulder , weighs in your past: do you think you will be able to shake it off from hump ?

you saw one of the stones in the desert first : there are several stones , small and regular, large and curious or simply large boulders.

If your eye has stopped on one of these elements, your secret is a trauma . Something very specific and defined that one is concretized in your past and that is now affecting your whole life. Something heavy, just like a boulder , weighs in your past: do you think you will be able to shake it off from hump ?

Gnarled branches, without leaves and without trunk, like arms that rise to the sky: yours secret it has to do with the remorse.

You let someone walk away without really telling them how much you cared about him or her. Whether it’s an intentional separation or not, your secret is that you never stopped thinking about this person!

These tests must be considered a pastime to explore some sides of one’s personality but cannot in any way replace a valid and complete analysis from a psychological point of view.