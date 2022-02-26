Your smile faded…; Santos Laguna fires the Portuguese Pedro Caixinha

Pedro Caixinha’s second adventure at the head of Santos Laguna lasted just eight games. The winningest coach in the history of the club was fired yesterday, after the poor results obtained in Liga MX and the recent elimination in the Concacaf Champions League.

Through a press release, the albiverde team announced the decision not to continue with the Portuguese and his coaching staff, who could not even obtain a victory in Liga MX and closed this second stage with just one victory, which they achieved in Concachampions , but in the end, they were eliminated. “After carrying out the corresponding analysis of the performance and sports results at the time, the Santos Laguna sports committee decided to complete the cycle of Pedro Caixinha and his coaching staff at the head of the first team. We are grateful for the professionalism and dedication of Pedro and his team of work, to whom we wish all the success in their future projects. The committee will continue its session to define its next actions, which will be informed in a timely manner,” the brief statement said.

NUMBERS

Pedro Caixinha’s brief spell at the head of the Guerreros in his second stage, which lasted only six Liga MX games and two more in the Concacaf Champions League, left Santos at the bottom of the local tournament table and eliminated in the round of 16. final of the international competition. Their numbers in Liga MX were six games directed, without victories, with just two draws and four losses, for two points, they received thirteen goals and scored six, for a negative difference of minus seven; in Concachampions he directed two games, won one and lost the other, with one goal in favor and three against, which caused his elimination and was marginalized from the opportunity to internationalize the team, which was one of the priorities, when it was announced to replace Guillermo Almada.

Caixinha’s second stage as head of Santos was not at all what was expected, because in addition to the poor results, he was accompanied by a poor functioning of the team, which suffered in scoring goals and, on the other hand, was weak defensively. After the poor harvest of points obtained during the management of the Portuguese, Santos Laguna will have to row against the current during the rest of the tournament, if he wants to reach the group positions.

THEY ADMIT GUILT

Just yesterday, in the afternoon, the Santos Club offered a joint message at the Orlegi Auditorium in Santos Model Territory, where the president of the institution, Dante Elizalde, admitted that it was very difficult to make the decision to dismiss Caixinha and that the board has the maximum degree of responsibility for poor sporting results. “It is a disastrous day for the organization. We announced the dismissal of Pedro Caixinha and it is a complicated day because we are faithful believers in the processes and structures that we had established in recent years, because in addition, that force that Pedro imposed on the campus is lost. Elizabeth began.

“It is important to make it clear that Pedro and his coaching staff are only consequences of the mistakes that have been made in the organization. I am the main person in charge of this team and as a member of Orlegi Sports we must recognize this mistake and face it, expose ourselves that way before you (journalists), but also to tell you that hand in hand with these Warriors (players) we are going to move this forward, to recover from the mistakes and return to all that characterized us to meet again and show the team’s Warrior DNA “, he finished.

INTERIM COACH

During the same meeting at the Orlegi Auditorium, Elizalde announced that Eduardo Fentanes will be the new coach of Santos Laguna, on an interim basis, he will have Rafael Figueroa as technical assistants, who served as Caixinha’s assistant, as well as Omar Tapia, who He has won three championships with Santos Laguna Sub 20. “We are grateful for the opportunity that comes to us, we are an institutional coaching staff, we know the squad and we love the club. We have to work hard to restore confidence to each of the players , so that they return to being what they were not long ago,” said Fentanes, who served as the club’s director of basic forces.

PLAYERS

Although the entire squad was present, the only one who took the microphone to say a few words was the central defender, Matheus Dória, who spoke on behalf of the squad and apologized to the fans, as well as his commitment to work to reverse the situation. “We come to show our faces, we are all wrong, we are shit (sic), we recognize it, but we are the ones who are going to turn it around, I am sure of that. We reached a final, we had three and a half years of good results , now we start a tournament in the way that no one expected, not even us, we are going to work much harder, be more intelligent, communicative and everyone here on the campus has already gone through similar situations and even worse, so we know that the The only way to get out is to work,” he said.

The Brazilian ruled out that the squad had had any problems with Caixinha and his coaching staff, beyond that, he lamented the sudden dismissal of the Portuguese: “we know that every day for the fans is sad, for which we apologize, we have not given results for them and the club. Now a coach has left who always behaved well with us and we are the main responsible for that, we couldn’t give the results he asked for, his style of play was very good and we weren’t up to the task. height of what was required of us”, he lamented.