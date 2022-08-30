Your summer and back-to-school records: Steve Lacy, Quinn, Beyoncé and more!
Yes it’s back to school!
It was the start of the Nova Club! We’ve done our homework and we’re back with all the back-to-school records and the best of your summer.
Track list:
Prince & The Revolution – Erotic City (Live At The First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN, 1984)
LF System – Afraid To Feel
Beyoncé – THIQUE
Beyoncé – ALL UP IN YOUR MIND
Megan Thee Stallion – Her
Robert Owens & Larry Heard – Bring Down The Walls
Eliza Rose, Interplanetary Criminal – BOTA (Baddest Of Them All)
Alvvays – Pharmacist
Alex G – Cross The Sea
Automatic – On The Edge
Automatic – Klein Marx
Foushee – Double Standard
Jay Worthy, Harry Fraud & Kamaiyah – Good Lookin’
Brent Faiyaz & DJ Dahi Feat. Tyler, The Creator – Gravity
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
Steve Lacy – Sunshine Feat. Foushee
Quinn – two door tiffany
Quinn – song about imAGINARY PEOPEL
Prince – If I Was Your Girlfriend
JID – Lauder Too (feat. Ravyn Lenae)
Oliver Sim – GMT (Jamie xx Remix)
Our GDPR Privacy Policy was updated on August 8, 2022. Visit acast.com/privacy for more information.
You will like also
Freewheeling, inspired digger like a selector, whether solo from home, reminiscent of the beginnings of pirate radio, or accompanied by exciting guests…
Every Wednesday, Reza Pounewatchy meets artists in a suspended capsule out of time and space, for an intimate live,…
Programmers, a sieve, 24 carat discs. 10 episodes of 35 to 60 minutes to find in podcast and on the airwaves of…
Producer, DJ, film music composer… Yuksek has been shaking up the electronic and pop sphere for more than 10 years with the same dancing energy…