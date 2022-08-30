Your summer and back-to-school records: Steve Lacy, Quinn, Beyoncé and more!

Yes it’s back to school!

It was the start of the Nova Club! We’ve done our homework and we’re back with all the back-to-school records and the best of your summer.

Track list:

Prince & The Revolution – Erotic City (Live At The First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN, 1984)

LF System – Afraid To Feel

Beyoncé – THIQUE

Beyoncé – ALL UP IN YOUR MIND

Megan Thee Stallion – Her

Robert Owens & Larry Heard – Bring Down The Walls

Eliza Rose, Interplanetary Criminal – BOTA (Baddest Of Them All)

Alvvays – Pharmacist

Alex G – Cross The Sea

Automatic – On The Edge

Automatic – Klein Marx

Foushee – Double Standard

Jay Worthy, Harry Fraud & Kamaiyah – Good Lookin’

Brent Faiyaz & DJ Dahi Feat. Tyler, The Creator – Gravity

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Steve Lacy – Sunshine Feat. Foushee

Quinn – two door tiffany

Quinn – song about imAGINARY PEOPEL

Prince – If I Was Your Girlfriend

JID – Lauder Too (feat. Ravyn Lenae)

Oliver Sim – GMT (Jamie xx Remix)

