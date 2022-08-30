Entertainment

Your summer and back-to-school records: Steve Lacy, Quinn, Beyoncé and more!

Yes it’s back to school!

It was the start of the Nova Club! We’ve done our homework and we’re back with all the back-to-school records and the best of your summer.

Track list:

Prince & The Revolution – Erotic City (Live At The First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN, 1984)
LF System – Afraid To Feel
Beyoncé – THIQUE
Beyoncé – ALL UP IN YOUR MIND
Megan Thee Stallion – Her
Robert Owens & Larry Heard – Bring Down The Walls
Eliza Rose, Interplanetary Criminal – BOTA (Baddest Of Them All)
Alvvays – Pharmacist
Alex G – Cross The Sea
Automatic – On The Edge
Automatic – Klein Marx
Foushee – Double Standard
Jay Worthy, Harry Fraud & Kamaiyah – Good Lookin’
Brent Faiyaz & DJ Dahi Feat. Tyler, The Creator – Gravity
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
Steve Lacy – Sunshine Feat. Foushee
Quinn – two door tiffany
Quinn – song about imAGINARY PEOPEL
Prince – If I Was Your Girlfriend
JID – Lauder Too (feat. Ravyn Lenae)
Oliver Sim – GMT (Jamie xx Remix)

