“You’re a joke”: Gigi Hadid attacks Kanye West after his controversial remarks at Fashion Week

Kanye West keep talking about him. Kim Kardashian’s ex has been in Paris for several days as part of Paris Fashion Week. On October 3, the successful singer held a fashion show with his ready-to-wear brand, Yeezy, in the presence of high-profile guests, whose Naomi Campbell. While the show was in full swing, North West’s dad appeared wearing a long-sleeved black t-shirt that read the following message: “White Lives Matter”. A nod to the slogan “Black Lives Matter”, a phrase that went viral on the death of American George Floyd. On social networks, Internet users have risen by discovering the message on Kanye West’s clothes. And they are not alone.

Gigi Hadid takes on Kanye West

On her Instagram account, the journalist from vogue Gabriella Karefa-Johnson took the floor to strongly condemn Kanye West’s remarks. “The t-shirts this man designs, produces and shares with the world are pure violence”she said in Story Instagram. “There is no excuse, there is no art here”, she continued, revolted. A remarkable speech which displeased the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian, who retorted, qualifying the fashion journalist, not to be “a person belonging to the world of fashion”. On his side, Gigi Hadid rose up against the words of the rapper on his Instagram account. “You wish you had a percentage of his intellect. You have no idea haha… If one of your me***s has an interest, she might be the only person who can save you. As if the “honor” of being invited to your parade should prevent someone from giving their opinion“, she wrote, lifted like never before with the rapper. And to conclude: “You are a bully and a joke”. A salty speech from Khai’s mom, which should make Kanye West react for sure. The response to the next tweet.