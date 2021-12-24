“You’re a piece of shit”

A gesture of gratuitous cruelty, the one against Mikee, Carolyn Smith’s dog. In fact, in recent days someone shot the ten-year-old labrador and the choreographer and judge of Dancing with the Stars. A fact revealed only today, as Carolyn preferred to dispose of her anger because “if I had made this video when I knew it, I would have made a bad impression”. An understandable pain, of which the woman reveals all the details, also revealing her idea of ​​the culprit.

It all started when Carolyn realizes that her dog has not been well for some time. “For a few days – he says – Mikee limped. One day he was fine, then the next he was sick. Over time the situation got worse, so I asked my brother-in-law to take him to the vet and we discovered that someone had shot him”. The dancer says she is shocked by so much cruelty and stresses that her pet is “the best dog in the world”. To hit the dog, “a rifle of those used to shoot birds and ducks”. Furthermore, the same weapon “also fired at those of my brother-in-law”.

Who is in the crosshairs

The target is a man about whom the protagonist of Dancing has some suspicions. “I tell this person to be very careful because I’m investigating and if I find you, they’re bitter crap. I’m trying not to swear and stay calm. This piece of shit got fired and I have an idea who. is. You have to be very careful. ” The motive for the gesture is currently unknown.

And again: “Only a shitty man can shoot a peaceful and good dog like Mikee for no reason. There is a lead bullet left inside, they could not operate because he risked losing his leg! I do not say more because I can go too far” .

Carolyn: Christmas at home, the fight against cancer

It will be a family Christmas that of Carolyn Smith, who lived in her house in Padua with her partner and her three dogs, after having put aside her professional commitments with the closure of Dancing with the Stars, a Rai Uno show that once again this year marked audience records.

Carolyn Smith and the fight against cancer: “I have pains everywhere, but it goes on with a smile”

Meanwhile, the 61-year-old’s battle against cancer continues, now in her life for about six years. The treatments continue, the pains mark the days but do not make his energy succumb. . “The last exams went well – he recently confided – And with this I thought it was over, but no. It seems that this tumor plays hide and seek, it comes and goes. The treatments keep it at bay, if I interrupted it there would be 65 % chance it will reappear. And then I’ll go ahead, even if I’m in pain to death. ” And it goes on with the support of the whole audience, always ready to cheer for her.