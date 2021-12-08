“You’re all fired”, CEO fires employees with shock video: welcome to the new “smart” nightmare

The epiphany of the Coronavirus it has not actually invented anything but has simply enhanced a whole series of organic tendencies to turbo-capitalist globalization. Such trends would probably have imposed themselves in one way or another but thanks to thepandemic emergency they had the opportunity to establish themselves more quickly and without much resistance.

What we have been experiencing for two years now can be understood as a great form of social laboratory, political and economic to accelerate the main trends of turbo-capitalist globalization. Among these, the reorganization is in the foreground neo-owner of the work that goes by the apparently exciting name of smartworking. It could be said that behind the apparently seductive formula of smartworking are hidden the old rapacious forms of expropriation of surplus labor for the benefit of cosmopolitan bosses.

Behind smartworking there is always the old concept of capitalist exploitation. Consider a news that has been discussed extensively in recent days, spread among others by theHuffington Post, with a title that goes like this: “CEO fires over 900 employees with a Zoom video call: ‘Your employment relationship has ended with immediate effect’”. In short, the leave at home formula used to indicate the dismissal in a modest form, it now acquires an even more bitter sense since with smartworking our own home becomes indistinguishable from the workplace. This is fully part of a not at all anodyne transformation of the way of working thanks to the epidemic emergency.

According to the official narrative, smartworking would serve to defend our lives endangered byemergency. It is difficult not to see how behind this way of working there is also a very precise employer reorganization of work. With smartworking, in fact, in the first place we have theisolation forced labor. Each of them is condemned to be isolated and to work from home. Thus is produced that fragmentation of the working class which prevents any birth of an oppositional social consciousness, a class consciousness, any form of organized protest.

Secondly, with smartworking, the dividing line between work time and life time disappears. Occurs what I called thecorporatization of their home. With this latest figure of the dismissal of workers who stay at home, being already in their home, we have the non plus ultra of the vulgarity of this world which also continually uses the smart formula to hide something that is really not smart.

Welcome to the time of smartworking, that is of the new and more advanced forms of exploitation of work for the benefit of cosmopolitan bosses and to the detriment of the increasingly fragmented, aphasic and exploited working class.

RadioAttività, Flashes of daily thought – With Diego Fusaro