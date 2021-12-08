“You’re black, you can’t stand it.” The leftist attacks on Zemmour’s supporter

“ If you’re black, you can’t cheer on the racist Èric Zemmour “When a black person publicly announces that they are on the side of conservatives, it happens that the ever-present tolerant and progressive leftists – those who preach boundless love and tolerance towards migrants and the breaking down of all borders – accuse the person in question of being a “courtyard black”, filling her with insults and other epithets that are anything but pleasant, in spite of good feelings. In Italy it had happened in the past, as he himself testified, to the Northern League senator Toni Iwobi, former vice president of the Foreign Affairs and Immigration manager of Matteo Salvini’s party For the identity and politically correct left, in fact, politics concerns – also – the color of the skin and a person of African origin cannot be on the “wrong side” of history.

The last episode happened in France, where the young university Tanguy David, active member of Generation Z, Youth Movement in support of Éric Zemmour, has been showered with insults and criticisms on social media simply because, as a black man, he supports the presidential candidacy of the essayist de Le Figaro. Tanguy David was sitting in the front row at the Villepinte exhibition grounds, just outside Paris, in the first candidate rally in the 2022 presidential election, where Zemmour and his militants were attacked by violent anti-racists.

Social insults and threats to Zemmour’s black supporter

As reported Free, the presence of Tanguy at the event has annoyed, and not a little, illustrious exponents of the self-styled anti-racist left. Among these, a famous French influencer and militant of Black Lives Matter, Dairing Tia, who on Twitter called him the “ black service “by Zemmour, explaining that” supporting a racist when you are black is just too much “.” The black behind Zemmour was me. And I’m proud of it. What a fervor, what an atmosphere, Éric Zemmour was great. Those who are bothered by my presence can leave here, France can do without them “ he replied the person concerned. And to those who dispute the fact that he was chosen as a flag, only for the color of his skin, Tanguy David responds in kind, without being intimidated by dozens and dozens of left haters: “ I am not fooled by your closed mind that leads you to think that you cannot be of color and choose to position yourself freely behind the candidate who carries your ideas forward. “.

An intolerant left