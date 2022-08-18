American site revealed a fight investigated by the FBI that would have included Pitt’s assault on the actress and her children.

One of the fights of the famous ex-Hollywood couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie was revealed by the American website Puck, which obtained official documents about the case, investigated by the FBI in 2016, the year it took place.

Everything would have taken place inside a plane, where pitt was allegedly drinking alcohol, starting to argue with his then-wife. he pulled Jolie to the back of the aircraft, holding her by the shoulders, shaking her, and then, shouting:

You’re fucking this family!”

Also according to the actress’ statement to a US federal police agent, her then-husband would have thrown beer at her during the fight, which was followed by another argument during the flight.

She claims she was injured after the disagreement with pitt, who would have even attacked not only her, but also her children. Jolie gave the FBI a photo of her injured elbow to substantiate the allegation.

Pseudonyms were used

The case only became public in April after Politico reported the fact that a judge refused a lawsuit that asked the FBI to hand over documents related to her accusation to an anonymous woman, according to the F5 portal.

At the time, the investigation was being conducted anonymously; names were preserved and aliases were being used in the process, such as “Jane Doe”. Still, the media already speculated that it could be the famous couple.

pitt denied the allegations in the case and, in a settlement, the FBI and the US federal justice decided not to indict the artist. Jolie filed for divorce the day after the episode, but still requests, on appeal, access to FBI documents.

