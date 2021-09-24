“You’re not going to skewer me with that *** or needle.” Yet they, with Covid … – Libero Quotidiano





The son of Tom Hanks, Chet, he indulged in very strong statements about the anti-Covid vaccine. The young man, in fact, has published an ironic video on Instagram, in which initially he seems to push his followers to get vaccinated, but then he launches into a tough anti-vax outburst. An unexpected intervention, given that Chet’s father and his wife Rita Wilson were among the first, in the world of cinema and entertainment, to contract Covid, in March 2020. The two were hospitalized at Gold Coast University Hospital for 11 days before returning home to Los Angeles, where they remained in solitary confinement. In April 2021, however, the couple said they had not yet received the vaccine. But both said they were in favor of immunization.





In the video in question, the boy first encourages those who follow him to get vaccinated: “I’ve been undecided about this for a while, that’s why I’ve never talked about it, but with the amount of people I know recently who have contracted Covid and with the numbers on the rise, I think it’s important for me to say that I got the vaccine, I think everyone should. ” Then halfway through the clip he blurts out: “Crazy, shit! I never had Covid. You won’t stick me with that fucking needle!”.

In short, according to the son of Tom Hanks, the coronavirus is just “a fucking flu”. Chet had also been talked about in the past for another type of problem. In fact, in several interviews it was he himself who told the story his battle against cocaine addiction in 2015 and subsequent rehabilitation.

