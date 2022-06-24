you’re not ready for the trailer for this weird musical

Singer Shawn Mendes lends his voice to a crocodile in Lyle, Lyle, Crocodilea crazy musical that is revealed in a first trailer.

Dogs that sing while barking is adorable and everyone knows it, and in movies, a lot of animals seem to have a certain talent for singing. Of Happy Feet at All on stage Passing by Alvin and the Chipmunks, animals have proven that they, too, deserve to become singing stars and the studios have understood this. It’s Sony’s turn to offer its music-loving beast in Lyle, Lyle, Crocodilea musical about a singing crocodile.

It is the Canadian singer Shawn Mendes who lends his voice to the friendly crocodile in this film directed by Josh Gordon and Will Speck, who have already directed Happy Brothel! and A very modern familytwo comedies with Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman, but also The Kings of Skate with Will Ferrell, we are therefore dealing with two specialists in comedy. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile showed up in a joyful and fun trailer, although downright perky.

As in Alvin and the Chipmunksthe crocodile of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile isn’t really a realistic creature without either being an animation character like in Who Framed Roger Rabbit? for example. The Primm family, who have just moved to New York, find Lyle in their attic, a tame croc who wears a scarf, who apparently likes to take baths with lots of bubbles and who has only one thing on his mind: break into the music. Its owner and manager, the whimsical Héctor P. Valenti, is played by Javier Bardem.

Constance Wu and Scoot McNairy play Mrs. and Mr. Primm, the happy parents of Josh (Winslow Fegley), the little boy who will become friends with the reptile. The synopsis tells us that Lyle’s freedom will be questioned by Mr. Grumps (Brett Gelman), the family’s neighbor, who considers the croc’s place to be in a zoo.

Sweaty Poachers

The songs for the musical were written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the lyricists of The Greatest Showmanthe musical biopic with Hugh Jackman, but also of La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen and the next Snow White. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is the adaptation of the book of the same name by Bernard Waber released in 1965.

The musical-crocodile film will land in French cinemas during the All Saints holidays, on October 26, 2022.