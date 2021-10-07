“You’re out of your mind”. The sensational hoax – Time





Giada Oricchio 07 October 2021

Mara Venier furious about Instagram: “You’re out of your mind“. The host of “Sunday In“Posted on his social account the screen of a scam article from an online newspaper. The title and the content of the piece led to the belief that the Venetian actress transplanted to Rome had invested in Bitcoin, deriving such huge profits as to make the big banks tremble. A “secret” that the bankers do not want to let know, but that Venier had confided in alleged chats with Damiano dei Maneskin or Monica Bellucci. A hoax, a huge and dangerous fake news because it pushes distracted or naive readers to click on the attached link and give money to who knows who in the hope of easy money.

Mara Venier wanted to denounce the scam loud and clear by citing the most apt phrase from the song “Shut up and good” by Maneskin: “All false, never made Bitcoin investments never interviewed Monica Bellucci or Damiano … never talked about investments … you are out head “. The revelation did not catch other well-known faces of entertainment and TV unprepared: from Stefania Orlando to Sandra Milo to Alberto Matano. The journalist and presenter of “La Vita Live” confessed: “It happened to me too, you are right to report! Beware of scams.” Unfortunately, unscrupulous people are commonplace who use photos of famous people on the web for fraudulently deceiving others In the past Maria De Filippi, Elodie and Nadia Toffa have been testimonials without their knowledge of non-existent miraculous (and expensive) diet pills.

