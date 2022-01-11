“You’re too ugly to go into this club.” Claire’s revenge

“Too bad to get in.” This was heard by a group of bouncers Claire Sidebottom, a 39-year-old English full-time mom who wanted to leave the routine for one night and return after a long time to do the classic tour of the nightclubs. The experience, however, ended differently than his expectations. According to the Sun, upon arrival at a disco pub in the Piccadilly Gardens area a Manchester, the 39-year-old was refused entry. Reason? “Too bad to get in.” The woman, however, did not lose heart: she picked up the phone taking back the bouncers who commented on her appearance laughing among themselves.

The video could become compromising for the men at the entrance. Claire in fact asked for their names and threatened to send everything to the managers of the place. At that point the bouncers took action. A moment was enough and one of them grabbed the smartphone, which fell to the ground thanks to a shove, passing it to a “friend” who ran away from the pub. Claire’s pleas to get back the phone where she kept photos of her children and personal memories were useless. From the “group” only mouths sewn. The woman then denounced the fact, managing to have one of the men convicted and obtaining compensation of a thousand pounds. After the decision, Mossley’s mother said she was happy with the punishment, which, however, could have been “heavier” given the role of the bouncer: “he was there to protect people, not to bully, attack and rob,” he commented.

Last updated: Monday 10 January 2022, 21:44



