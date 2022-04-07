yours for only 184 euros

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 drops to 184 euros on Amazon, it has never been so cheap. Take advantage if you are looking for a good tablet at the best price.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 hit the market in early 2022 and since then it has never been as cheap as it is now in amazon. Samsung’s best cheap tablet falls to the 184 euros in the version with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of expandable storage, which has a recommended retail price of 229 euros.

So if you buy the Galaxy Tab A8 right now on Amazon, you save more than 45 euros. In addition to this benefit for your pocket, you will get a tablet with large screena processor with power even to play and one battery that lasts well before the demand. In summary, it is a very complete model for day to day, whether you want it for study, work, watch series or play. If we add the discount of almost 50 euros, it is difficult to say no.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 for only 184 euros

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is one of the best Samsung tablets, first of all, because of its design. We are facing a device with a beautiful gray back in matt style, so it repels fingerprints and dirt well. Also in its favor is the fact that It only weighs 508 grams and is 6.9 millimeters thick.so it is very comfortable when we use it.

One of its most important components is the 10.5-inch TFT screen with WUXGA resolution (1920 x 1200 pixels), which promises sharp images. If we put together this large screen and the four Dolby Atmos speakersthis Samsung tablet is positioned as a more than interesting option to watch videos, series and movies.

The processor that gives life to this Galaxy Tab A8 is a octa-core at 2GHz that you will be able to without problems with basic tasks and with other more powerful ones, such as games. As you can see in the previous video of our colleagues from Urban Tecno, with this tablet of less than 200 euros you can even play games like Asphalt 9: Legends. We remind you that you can expand its 32 GB of internal storage with a microSD card. In addition, it comes with Android 11, with next update to Android 12.

With this tablet you can also participate in video calls and take pictures, for this equip a 8 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera. You can connect your wired headphones, because for this it integrates a 3.5-millimeter port.

As far as autonomy is concerned, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 can easily reach the day of use thanks to a 7,040mAh battery. supports 15W fast charge, but, to the surprise of few, Samsung does not accompany it with the corresponding charger. Therefore, you must use one that you already have at home or get the samsung 15w chargerfor about 10 euros on Amazon.

In short, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is a good tablet for basic day-to-day use. Take advantage of the opportunity offered by Amazon and buy it for only 184 euros right now.

