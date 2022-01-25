yours with a small monthly payment

New and unmissable offer for Vodafone customers: at a truly unbeatable price you can buy the new iPhone 13. Details

A new and unmissable offer from Vodafonewhich offers some models iPhone 13 at really interesting prices and solutions. The company, leader in our country in the telephony sector, never misses an opportunity to offer many opportunities not only to customers but also to possible new customers.

In fact, more and more often we can find on the net many options reserved for customers with the aim of retaining them as much as possible, but at the same time we look at the market and competition more and more ruthless. Precisely for this reason, and to keep up and not lose market shares, we always look to all users.

The latest offer appears to be really advantageous, also because it highlights the partnership with Apple, multinational leader in the technology sector and especially with smartphones. The iPhone 13 today represents the dream of many customers, who often can’t afford it due to the high costs.

iPhone 13: the Vodafone offer

The Vodafone offer of the last few hours has sparked the race to buy the iPhone 13. In fact, thanks to the leading company in the telephony sector, it will be possible to buy the latest Apple jewel with 70 euros in advance And monthly installments of € 69.99. There are many possibilities on the vodafone.it site, with the various models made available.

Read also: Iliad, here is the Fiber offer at a super monthly price

In fact, taking a quick look at the official website, you can see both the iPhone 13 and that Pro, which can be had at slightly higher conditions than the basic one. In fact, in this case the advance would be € 69.99 and € 39.99 installment monthly spread always on 24 months. But it doesn’t stop there, because the list is really extensive.

Read also: Postepay, big news: now you can recharge even so

Also from the site you can also see the offer for iPhone 13 Pro Max with the advance of 99.99 euros and the installment of 42.99 euros per month. And again iPhone 13 mini with an advance of 69.99 euros and an installment of 25.99 euros. In short, you are really spoiled for choice, but with these prices and opportunities, you will certainly be able to find solutions for all needs.