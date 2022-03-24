Youth Cultural Bonus in Spain: how does it work and what can it be spent on?

The Youth Cultural Bonus is approved by the Government of Spain: all those born in 2004 who turn 18 will receive 400 euros to spend on cultural products, including video games. But it has some limitations that you should know:

The Youth Cultural Bonus It is already a reality in Spain. The project of the Ministry of Culture and Sport has been approved this Tuesday by the Council of Ministers in Royal Decree, in the form of a financial aid of 400 euros for all young people who turn 18 in the current year 2022, in the image of other European countries.

This project was announced a few months ago and today it has been approved, also detailing how it works and what kind of products it can be spent on. Yes, they include video gamesboth in physical and digital format and even in subscriptions.

All the people that turn or have turned 18 in 2022 (those born in 2002), of Spanish nationality or legal residence in Spain (also refugees or those who have requested asylum) may apply for this subsidy through an online platform that is not yet enabled.

This app will work as a virtual card where the user will receive, if eligible and within a maximum period of 3 months, an income of 400 euros which may be used for cultural products, and which will expire in one year.

Of course, there are limits:

A maximum of 200 euros can be spent on live shows : cinema, museums, theaters or concerts. Sporting and bullfighting events are excluded.

can be spent on : cinema, museums, theaters or concerts. Sporting and bullfighting events are excluded. A maximum of 100 euros can be spent on hardware products : books, newspapers, CDs, movies on DVD or Blu-Ray or video games.

can be spent on : books, newspapers, CDs, movies on DVD or Blu-Ray or video games. A maximum of 100 euros can be spent on digital support products: Audiobooks, digital albums, music subscriptions, and cloud video game subscriptions.

As to online or cloud gaming subscriptionsas well as music or audiovisuals, such as Xbox Game Pass, Netflix or PS Now (the BOE does not refer to any specific product, of course), it is added that the subscription cannot be longer than four months, without prejudice to the offers made by each platform. In any case, the cap is 100 euros for digital products.

As well hardware or software products (for example, consoles or accessories) are excludedmusical instruments, stationery products, curricular textbooks or products that have been classified as X or pornographic.

In addition, in the case of products in physical format It must be the beneficiary who buys it or picks it up in personwhich excludes home deliveries or delivery points with the exception of subscriptions to newspapers or magazines.

And if in any case the maximum amount of eligible expenditure is exceeded, the beneficiary may contribute the difference on their own.

It is estimated that this subsidy may be enjoyed by almost 500,000 beneficiariesall those born in 2004 who are or have been 18 years old in the current year 2022. For this, the General State Budgets have allocated an item of 210 million euros.