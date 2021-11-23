Youth League, Chelsea-Juve 1-3. Bianconeri in the round of 16

The match

There Juve immediately takes the lead: cross’s Chibozo from the left to seek Turkish, the ball remains in the box and is caught by Soulè who dribbles an opponent and puts the ball on the net at the far post. Bonatti’s team dominates and is still dangerous in the 13th minute with Miretti which reaches the bottom and backs up with Turkish, with the visiting goalkeeper who is good at going out and thwarting the threat. It is a black and white monologue, the Chelsea does not react and the Juve collects bargains in series. At 30 ‘ Chibozo hits the crossbar after a great play by Miretti but a minute later the latter doubles on a penalty after a foul by Hall on Turco. The Chelsea immediately the shot shows itself with a shot of Simons slightly to the side, but suffers the Juventus trio in the final (44 ‘) by Turkish that makes the most of a cross of Chibozo. The recovery sees a Chelsea more perky and who tries to worry the bianconeri, with an excellent Fiumanò always very careful to close the advances and the dangers of the Londoners. Then the match went through a stalemate and was rekindled in the 36th minute when a right kick of Turkish goes off to the side. At the ninetieth the English sign the goal of the flag with Haigh, which is in fact the last gasp of the race. Final result: 1-3.