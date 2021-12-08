Youth League, Juve overwhelms Malmoe

Cerri and Mbangula put the match on the right tracks already in the first part of the game, then the bianconeri spread in the second half

Juve Primavera closed the Youth Legue group with a flourish and beat Malmoe 4-1, despite having already mathematically obtained the direct passage to the second round thanks to the first place in the group. Cerri and Mbangula think about it, already in the first part of the game, to put the match on the right tracks for the formation of Bonatti, who then spreads in the second half.

DOUBLE JUVE – It snows on Vinovo, and it is played in rather cold temperatures with the white field. The guests try to make themselves dangerous with Perez and Lindman in the first quarter of an hour, the bianconeri are more concrete and at 21 ‘they unlock the match with Cerri, able to close a nice cross from Maressa. The latter starts his own business immediately afterwards, but this time he finds the prompt reaction of the opposing goalkeeper. That nothing can in the half hour face to face with Mbamgula: 2-0 and downhill race. Bonatti’s line-up touches the trio on at least three occasions, with Dellavalle, Mbangula and Soulé. Malmoe seeks glory with Bjerkebo, but Senko is on guard.

THE OTHER NETWORKS – At the beginning of the second half Juve full-back Rouhi is decisive on the line on a confused action inside the Juventus penalty area. Then Doratiotto tries from a distance. Then Cerri, who in the 59th minute signs his personal double. The goal of the flag was scored by Bjerkebo, who in the 71st minute escaped the marking of the Juventus defenders and beat Senko. To close the accounts Doratiotto from eleven meters, at minute 78, after a clear foul in the area on Strijdonck. On the final occasionissima double for Rouhi and Anghelè, but this time the Malmoe goalkeeper avoids the worst.

December 8 – 5:25 pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link