Youth League, Juve wins again. Poker against Malmoe

TURIN – Fifth win in six group stage games of Youth League for the Juve . Bonatti’s team, already qualified for the round of 16, beats 4-1 Malmoe thanks to the double from Cerri and the goals from Mbangula and Doratiotto. Experience to forget for the Swedes who greeted the competition with only one point to their credit in Group H and 20 goals conceded.

Double from Cerri

The first chance for the bianconeri comes in the 14th minute with a shot by Maressa who goes out on the outside of the net. At 21 ‘Juve took the lead thanks to the usual Cerri who shoves Andersson with the platter. Nine minutes pass and Bonatti’s eleven is doubled with Mbangula served by a fine filter from Sekularac. At 37 ‘muscle problem for Maressa, forced to ask for the change. In its place the technician inserts Strijdonck. In the second half Malmoe starts strong and risks shortening the gap on two occasions with Bjerkebo stopped first by Senko and then by a miraculous rescue by Rouhi. At 59 ‘Juventus closed the games thanks to a brace from Leonardo Cerri. At 71 ‘Malmoe tries to reopen the match thanks to the goal of the usual Bjerkebo but seven minutes later the bianconeri make the final 4-1 with Doratiotto. The number 21 is hypnotized by the spot by Andersson but is the first to arrive on the rebound.