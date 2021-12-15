Youth League, play-offs drawn: Inter draws Zilina. For Empoli there is Dortmund

The Youth League playoffs have been drawn. Affordable opponent for Inter, who caught the Slovaks of Zilina. Really difficult mission for Empoli, who will have to deal with Borussia Dortmund. Juventus, who have won their group, are already qualified for the final goals.

The winners of the domestic champions path will face the runners-up of the UEFA Champions League path.

National Champions path winners: AZ Alkmaar (NED), Deportivo La Coruña (ESP), Empoli (ITA), Genk (BEL), Hajduk Split (CRO), Midtjylland (DEN), Rangers (SCO), Žilina (SVK)

Runners-up in the groups of the UEFA Champions League path: Atlético Madrid (ESP), Borussia Dortmund (GER), Chelsea (ENG), Club Brugge (BEL), Dynamo Kiev (UKR), Inter (ITA), Sevilla (ESP), Villarreal (ESP)

Empoli-Borussia Dortmund

Genk-Chelsea

AZ Alkmaar-Villarreal

MSK Zilina vs. Inter

Hajduk Split-Atletico Madrid

Midtjylland-Club Brugge

Deportivo la Coruna-Dynamo Kiev

Rangers-Sevilla

The eight play-off winners will join the eight UEFA Champions League path winners in the round of 16.

Qualify for round of 16 (group winners): knockout stage draw on 14 February

Benfica (POR), Juventus (ITA), Liverpool (ENG), Manchester United (ENG), Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), Real Madrid (ESP, holders), Salzburg (AUT) Sporting CP (POR)