Youth League, Real Madrid-Inter 2-1 final result: Nerazzurri in the playoffs

Abiuso is not enough: the boys from Chivu finish on equal points with the blancos but in second place for the direct clashes

17:54 – 7 dec There is no more time: Real Madrid wins and qualifies for the round of 16. Inter in the playoffs for the direct matches. 93 ‘ 17:51 – 7 dec Sensational cross of Real Madrid with another torpedo from Aranda. 90 ‘ 17:48 – 7 dec There will be 3 minutes of recovery. 89 ‘ 17:48 – 7 dec Curatolo tries with a left, Pineiro blocks. 88 ‘ 17:47 – 7 dec Last change for Inter: an exhausted Fabbian comes out, Stankovic enters and makes his debut with the Nerazzurri Primavera. 87 ‘ 17:47 – 7 dec Asencio booked for withholding on Fabbian. 86 ‘ 17:44 – 7 dec Another beautiful play by Peter, Rovida intervenes uncertainly and grants a corner to Real Madrid. 82 ‘ 17:40 – 7 dec Chivu tries the Owusu move: Sangalli makes room for him. 80 ‘ 17:37 – 7 dec Last change for Real Madrid: Gonzalez leaves, Nakai enters. 73 ‘ 17:31 – 7 dec Another change for Real Madrid: Jimenez enters for Ruiz. 72 ‘ 17:30 – 7 dec Real Madrid goal: Aranda’s missile from distance, Rovida surprised. 71 ‘ 17:29 – 7 dec Inter counterattack, Fabbian looks for Casadei at the far post, Pineiro blocks the ball. 70 ‘ 17:28 – 7 dec Opportunity for Real Madrid: Rovida smanaccia, the ball ends up between the feet of Marvel who shoots high over the crossbar from an excellent position. 68 ‘ 17:26 – 7 dec Two substitutions for Inter: out of Nunziatini and Abiuso, in Grygar and Sarr. 67 ‘ 17:25 – 7 dec Late intervention by Ruiz on Nunziatini, yellow card for the right-back of Real Madrid. 64 ‘ 17:23 – 7 dec Triple change for Real Madrid: Mario, Iglesias and Salazar leave, Moran, Angel and Aranda enter. 63 ‘ 17:20 – 7 dec Once again, Sangalli’s sliding closure is providential, anticipating Salazar ready to kick. 61 ‘ 17:19 – 7 dec Sangalli very good in sliding to stop Obrador. 58 ‘ 17:16 – 7 dec Bell tower in the Real Madrid area, Casadei tries to go up to the sky and hit his head but fails to give strength to the ball. 54 ‘ 17:14 – 7 dec GOAL OF THE INTEEEEEEEEEEEER !! ABIUSOOOOO !! Casadei’s long-range free kick, Pineiro’s mistake who doesn’t hold back an easy ball, Abiuso takes advantage of it and bags robbery! 52 ‘ 17:11 – 7 dec Nice deep throw by Sangalli for Abiuso, Pineiro goes out and heads away. 50 ‘ 17:08 – 7 dec Curatolo immediately tries, his left “dirty” does not find the door. 46 ‘ 17:03 – 7 dec Immediately a change for Inter: there is Curatolo in place of Peschetola. 17:02 – 7 dec 16:49 – 7 dec Here ends the first half of Real Madrid-Inter: the home team took the lead thanks to the penalty converted by Gonzalez. 45 ‘ 16:47 – 7 dec Granted a minute of recovery. 43 ‘ 16:46 – 7 dec Fabbian is stopped at the edge of the area and accidentally hit in the lower parts: the Inter midfielder remains on the ground in pain. 41 ‘ 16:42 – 7 dec Real Madrid counterattack, Gonzalez escapes to the right leaving Matjaz behind, providential the diagonal closure of Dervishi. 38 ‘ 16:39 – 7 dec First admonition of the match: Nunziatini conspicuously holds Peter, an inevitable yellow card. 34 ‘ 16:36 – 7 dec Inter still forward: ball that reaches Abiuso, who turns and immediately tries the conclusion, his attempt bounces off him and ends out. 30 ‘ 16:31 – 7 dec Nunziatini and Peschetola do not understand each other, Inter’s action fades. 28 ‘ 16:30 – 7 dec Obrador sinks to the left, Sangalli closes it and puts it in the corner. 25 ‘ 16:26 – 7 dec The pressure from Inter increases, Nunziatini earns another corner. 22 ‘ 16:24 – 7 dec Good plot on the left of Inter, Carboni’s attempt to cross is rejected. 19 ‘ 16:20 – 7 dec Second call for Fontanarosa, who enters hard on Salazar. 15 ‘ 16:17 – 7 dec Obrador launches himself on the left and puts in the middle, closes the defense of Inter. 13 ‘ 16:16 – 7 dec Another acceleration from Peter, who avoids two Nerazzurri and serves Iglesias, Dervishi good at blocking the opponent’s attempt. 8 ‘ 16:09 – 7 dec Casadei tries from the edge, deflected shot: corner for Inter. 7 ‘ 16:08 – 7 dec Real Madrid ahead: Gonzalez displaces Rovida from the spot. 6 ‘ 16:08 – 7 dec Foul by Sangalli on Gonzalez, for the referee it is a penalty kick. 5 ‘ 16:07 – 7 dec Inter’s immediate response: Nunziatini’s cross from the left, Fabbian’s first shot, Pineiro’s miracle. 4 ‘ 16:05 – 7 dec Chance for Real Madrid: Peter clears up on the right and serves Iglesias in tow, the right of captain blanco ends at the side. 3 ‘ 16:04 – 7 dec Opportunity for Inter: Carboni’s cross from the left, Casadei crushes with his head but does not frame the goal. 2′ 16:03 – 7 dec Try to be seen on the left Real Madrid with Obrador, Rovida comes out well. 16:01 – 7 dec Referee’s whistle, let’s start! First ball managed by Real Madrid. 15:57 15:58 – 7 dec Teams ready to enter the field: Real Madrid in classic white uniform, Inter in black jersey.

Final mockery for Cristian Chivu’s Inter, who lost 2-1 against Real Madrid and thus misses direct qualification for the round of 16 of the Youth League despite the same points as the Spaniards (13). The Nerazzurri Primavera will now have to pass from the playoffs against one of the teams coming from the National Champions phase. Lots of new line-ups as usual for the Inter coach, who launches Dervishi from the first minute and takes on the bench only boys born in 2004 and 2005, including Aleksandar Stankovic (Dejan’s third son). Game that starts at a very high pace, with opportunities on both sides. The hosts take the lead: Sangalli provokes a penalty that Gonzalez transforms. Inter reacts, but the first half ends with a score of 1-0.

In the second half, the Nerazzurri continue to press and find a draw with Abiuso, who takes advantage of a mistake by the opposing goalkeeper and bags from a few steps. At the best moment of Sangalli and his teammates, however, the network of the new advantage of Real Madrid arrives thanks to the missile from the distance of the newly entered Aranda. An icy shower from Inter, which is no longer able to replicate and in the end also risks a third goal, but the crossbar stops the unleashed Aranda.

Last act of group D of the Youth League: Cristian Chivu’s Inter, first with 13 points and already qualified for the next phase of the competition, faces Real Madrid with the aim of locking the first place and gaining direct access in the round of 16. The Nerazzurri spring comes to the match with a strong success in the league in Naples and with the awareness of having 2 out of 3 results available. The Inter technician presents a line-up with numerous innovations: the main one concerns Dervishi, making his absolute debut as a starter. In the middle the unprecedented couple Fontanarosa-Matjaz, thick midfield with Casadei advanced on three quarters behind Peschetola and Abiuso. On the bench, for the first time, there is Aleksandar Stankovic, born in 2005, captain of the Under 17 team and third son of Dejan. Kick-off at 16.

The official line-ups of Real Madrid-Inter:

REAL MADRID (4-2-3-1): 33 Pineiro; 2 Ruiz, 15 Asencio, 32 Marvel, 27 Obrador; 40 Cucalon, 42 Mario; 7 Peter, 10 Gonzalez, 8 Bruno Iglesias (C); 9 Salazar

Available: 38 Vicente, 11 Aranda, 22 Nakal, 30 Moran, 31 Jimenez, 37 Pujol, 43 Rodriguez

INTER (4-3-1-2): 1 Rovida; 2 Dervishis, 5 Fontanarosa, 13 Matjaz, 3 Carboni; 14 Fabbian, 4 Sangalli (C), 7 Nunziatini; 8 Casadei; 10 Peschetola, 11 Abiuso

Available: 12 Raimondi, 9 Curatolo, 15 Peretti, 16 Stankovic, 18 Grygar, 19 Sarr, 20 Owusu

Trainer: Cristian Chivu

Referee: Erik Lambrechts (Belgium)

Assistant: Rien Vanyzere (Belgium) – Jo de Weirdt (Belgium)

Fourth Official: Alvaro Rodriguez Recio (Spain)