Youth League, Sheriff-Inter 2-4 final result: Peschetola show, what a reaction!
The Nerazzurri win and see the passing of the round ever closer: goals from Abiuso and Fabbian, double for Peschetola
Great team performance for Cristian Chivu’s Inter, who on the Sheriff’s field goes first at a disadvantage, then comes back, manages the recovery attempt of the hosts and closes the accounts in the final. The Nerazzurri Primavera won 2-4 and reached 10 points, consolidating the top of the table of group D of the Youth League and thus approaching the passage of the round. Strong starts the Sheriff, who after 8 minutes goes ahead with Forov. Inter reacts and after a few minutes has the opportunity to equalize, but Casadei hits the post from 11 meters. In the first half final the Nerazzurri placed the one-two with Abiuso first and then Fabbian who allowed them to go to the break forward. In the second half Peschetola is unleashed: the Abruzzo playmaker scores a brace and closes the accounts, making the Sheriff’s goal signed by Forov useless. In the end, the debut with the Primavera team for Francesco Pio Esposito, striker born in 2005, brother of Salvatore and Sebastiano, should be noted.
Fourth day of group D of the Youth League: Chivu’s Inter, first at 7 points, are looking for the victory on the bottom side Sheriff field that would significantly bring them closer to qualifying for the knockout phase. In Milan, at the previous intersection, the Nerazzurri won 2-1, at the end of a more difficult game than expected. The Inter coach must do without the suspended Carboni: in his place, in the left-handed lane, space in Fontanarosa, diverted to the wing with Cortinovis and Moretti at the center of the defense. In door novelty Botis, confirmed and at its European debut; in midfield discounted with Casadei, Sangalli and Fabbian, in front of Iliev and Peschetola in support of Abiuso. Kick-off at 11 am On the bench for the first time in 2005 Francesco Pio Esposito, brother of Salvatore and Sebastiano.
The official line-ups of Sheriff v Inter:
Sheriff (4-3-3): 1 Savocica; 35 Ichim, 17 Hatman, 24 Costin, 18 Covali; 11 Covalschi, 23 Scurtul (C), 77 Picus; 9 Pogreban, 44 Carmanov, 55 Forov
Available: 33 Dumenco, 3 Yatco, 6 Gresciuc, 14 Jaloba, 15 Colis, 16 Spatar, 22 Botan
Trainer: Andrei Corneencov
Inter (4-3-2-1): 21 Botis; 2 Zanotti, 13 Moretti, 6 Cortinovis (C), 15 Fontanarosa; 8 Casadei, 4 Sangalli, 14 Fabbian; 7 Peschetola, 10 Iliev; 11 Abiuse.
Available: 1 Rovida, 3 Matjaz, 5 Hoti, 9 Owusu, 18 Grygar, 19 Curatolo, 20 Esposito
Trainer: Cristian Chivu
November 3, 2021 (change November 3, 2021 | 13:24)
