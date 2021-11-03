Youth League, Sheriff-Inter 2-4 final result: Peschetola show, what a reaction!

Great team performance for Cristian Chivu’s Inter, who on the Sheriff’s field goes first at a disadvantage, then comes back, manages the recovery attempt of the hosts and closes the accounts in the final. The Nerazzurri Primavera won 2-4 and reached 10 points, consolidating the top of the table of group D of the Youth League and thus approaching the passage of the round. Strong starts the Sheriff, who after 8 minutes goes ahead with Forov. Inter reacts and after a few minutes has the opportunity to equalize, but Casadei hits the post from 11 meters. In the first half final the Nerazzurri placed the one-two with Abiuso first and then Fabbian who allowed them to go to the break forward. In the second half Peschetola is unleashed: the Abruzzo playmaker scores a brace and closes the accounts, making the Sheriff’s goal signed by Forov useless. In the end, the debut with the Primavera team for Francesco Pio Esposito, striker born in 2005, brother of Salvatore and Sebastiano, should be noted.