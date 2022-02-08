Youth League, Zilina-Inter 3-1 final result: Nerazzurri out of Europe

The European stage of the Youth League is back for Cristian Chivu’s Inter: the Nerazzurri Primavera will be played in Slovakia to qualify for the round of 16 in the playoff against Zilina. The Nerazzurri coach finds Zanotti on the right wing, with Matjaz-Fontanarosa a central couple and Carboni on the left to complete the defensive quartet in front of Rovida. In the middle of the field space for Grygar together with the highly titled Sangalli, Fabbian and Casadei, while the offensive tandem will be formed by Jurgens and Curatolo. On the bench first call of the season for Mirarchi, with him Abiuso, Peschetola, Pelamatti and 2005 Raimondi, Stankovic and Valentin Carboni. Kick-off at 16:30.