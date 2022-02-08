Youth League, Zilina-Inter 3-1 final result: Nerazzurri out of Europe

The Nerazzurri’s Primavera collapses in Slovakia: the goals scored at the opening times were decisive, Jurgens’ goal was useless
– Feb 8
Triple whistle of the referee: Zilina beats Inter 3-1 and qualifies for the round of 16 of the Youth League.
96 ‘
– Feb 8
Tris of Zilina, Valko closes the accounts and extinguishes the hopes of a comeback for Inter.
93 ‘
– Feb 8
Belko booked for wasting time.
90 ‘
– Feb 8
The referee grants 5 minutes of recovery: Inter’s final forcing.
88 ‘
– Feb 8
Left from the edge of Valentin Carboni, his shot ends outside the face of goal.
85 ‘
– Feb 8
Valentin Carboni was also cautioned.
77 ‘
– Feb 8
Last two changes for Zilina: Stojchevski and L. Sauer enter for Oravec and Addo.
76 ‘
– Feb 8
GOOOOOOL OF THE INTEEEEEEEER !! JURGEEEEENS !! The Nerazzurri striker takes advantage of a great play by Valentin Carboni and with a right flat he beats Belko at the near post!
70 ‘
– Feb 8
Casadei free kick, Belko blocks in a corner kick.
64 ‘
– Feb 8
Change for Inter: in Valentin Carboni instead of Grygar.
63 ‘
– Feb 8
Double substitution Zilina: Valko and Javorcek enter, Jambor and Snajder leave.
62 ‘
– Feb 8
Yellow card for Sauer, foul on Carboni.
56 ‘
– Feb 8
Peschetola immediately tries to make himself dangerous, para Belko.
53 ‘
– Feb 8
Change also for Zilina: Bortoli enters for the injured Kapralik.
52 ‘
– Feb 8
Chivu runs for cover: immediately inside Abiuso and Peschetola, Sangalli and Curatolo come out.
50 ‘
– Feb 8
Sangalli is booked for a foul on the wild Sauer.
47 ‘
– Feb 8
Doubling of Zilina: as in the first half, goal after one minute. Again Sauer puts his signature.
– Feb 8
The second half begins: no change for the two technicians.
– Feb 8
Zilina-Inter’s first half ends here: the Slovaks take the lead thanks to Sauer’s opening goal.
45 ‘
– Feb 8
Granted a minute of recovery.
44 ‘
– Feb 8
Inter still forward, Curatolo’s shot touches the crossbar.
40 ‘
– Feb 8
The pressure from Inter increases, Jurgens’ conclusion is rejected by Belko.
38 ‘
– Feb 8
Inter one step away from equalization: Curatolo kicks in the goal but hits the post.
36 ‘
– Feb 8
Kapralik tries from distance, an attempt that does not frame the goal.
33 ‘
– Feb 8
Yet another corner kick for Inter, Jurgens appears but no danger for the defense of Zilina.
28 ‘
– Feb 8
Jurgens tries to make himself dangerous, para Belko.
25 ‘
– Feb 8
Another corner kick for Inter, but nothing done.
18 ‘
– Feb 8
Chance for Inter: Sangalli’s corner kick from the right, the ball reaches Fontanarosa which ends, but his attempt is blocked by Belko.
16 ‘
– Feb 8
Free kick for Zilina: kicks Kapralik, high ball over the crossbar.
15 ‘
– Feb 8
First admonition of the match: yellow card for Franco Carboni, who stops Kapralik foul.
13 ‘
– Feb 8
Zilina becomes dangerous again, but the linesman’s flag is raised: Snajder’s offside.
10 ‘
– Feb 8
Inter try to react and earn their first corner of the match.
7 ‘
– Feb 8
Very aggressive start by Zilina, Inter forced on the defensive.
3 ‘
– Feb 8
Corner kick for Zilina, away the Inter defense.
1 ‘
– Feb 8
Zilina in the lead after less than a minute: Sauer surprises the Inter defense, central and right percussion that beats Rovida. A nightmare start for the Nerazzurri.
– Feb 8
Referee’s whistle, let’s start!
4:00 pm
– Feb 8
Half an hour until the kick-off of Zilina-Inter: the temperature is close to 0, it is played under a light sleet. Synthetic grass pitch.
The European journey of Cristian Chivu’s Inter ends in Slovakia, on the field of Zilina: the Nerazzurri Primavera lose 3-1 and are eliminated from the Youth League.
The European stage of the Youth League is back for Cristian Chivu’s Inter: the Nerazzurri Primavera will be played in Slovakia to qualify for the round of 16 in the playoff against Zilina. The Nerazzurri coach finds Zanotti on the right wing, with Matjaz-Fontanarosa a central couple and Carboni on the left to complete the defensive quartet in front of Rovida. In the middle of the field space for Grygar together with the highly titled Sangalli, Fabbian and Casadei, while the offensive tandem will be formed by Jurgens and Curatolo. On the bench first call of the season for Mirarchi, with him Abiuso, Peschetola, Pelamatti and 2005 Raimondi, Stankovic and Valentin Carboni. Kick-off at 16:30.
The official line-ups of Zilina-Inter:
ZILINA (4-3-3): 1 Belko; 19 Kopasek, 3 Leitner (C), 5 Aremeyaw, 13 Owusu; 7 Snajder, 6 Oravec, 8 Sauer; 10 Kapralik, 9 Jambor, 12 Addo
Available: 30 Belanik, 2 Jasso, 11 Valko, 17 Bortoli, 18 Javorcek, 25 Sauer, 26 Stojchevski
Trainer: Vladimir Vesely
INTER (4-3-1-2): 1 Rovida; 2 Zanotti, 13 Matjaz, 5 Fontanarosa, 6 Carboni; 14 Fabbian, 4 Sangalli (C), 16 Grygar; 8 Casadei; 19 Curatolo, 9 Jurgens
Available: 12 Raimondi, 3 Pelamatti, 7 Carboni V., 10 Peschetola, 11 Abiuso, 18 Mirarchi, 20 Stankovic
Trainer: Cristian Chivu
Referee: Sebastian Gishamer
Assistants: Roland Riedel – Maximilian Weiss
Fourth man: Michal Ocenáš
February 8, 2022 (change February 8, 2022 | 18:31)
