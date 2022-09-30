News

Youth Minister talks about Tokischa

The youth ministerRafael José Féliz García, explained what, from his point of view as a sociologist, music represents and the example of the urban performer known as Tokischa in Dominican society.

Félix assured that, through her songs, the artist reflects “the unfortunate situation that the neighborhoods of the Dominican Republic have experienced for many years.”

“In a society that is becoming less and less objective and ethical, and where pragmatism permeates each of our daily actions, this is normal, not only in the Dominican Republic,” the official analyzed.

The minister maintained that the same phenomenon occurs in many other countries, such as the United States, where lyrics such as trap are used that, according to him, “are more perverse than the ones they say here.”

To counteract these tendencies, “the important thing is to encourage young people each time to make clean lyrics that reflect the problems of the neighborhood, but with a message that is purposeful.”

Minister of Youth Rafael José Féliz spoke of Tokischa.

In that purpose, the youth minister He explained that the institution he directs has organized an Entrepreneurship and Youth Fair for the first and second days of October, an event in which there will be a competition of urban talents so that those interested “can express themselves, but with clean letters.”

Félix spoke about the subject at the launching ceremony of the first higher technical course, bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in Municipal Administration at the University of the Caribbean (Unicaribe). There attended, in addition to President Luis Abinader, the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology, Franklin García Fermín, and other officials.

