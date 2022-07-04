Youth Olympic Games medalist was one of the young people killed in Carolina

The bronze medalist in boxing at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires in 2018, Alvin Yariel Canales Escalera, 20, is listed as one of the victims of the double murder reported last night on Andrés Aruz Street, in Carolina.

According to the complaint, the events were reported at 10:27 pm, through the 9-1-1 Emergency System in which detonations were reported and at the same time the Shot Detection System received several alerts.

When the agents arrived at the scene, they found shell casings on the pavement and two bodies face down on the sidewalk with multiple injuries.

One of the victims was Alvin Yadiel, who according to the Carolina Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC) had a black charger on his belt. The deceased was a resident of the Severo Quiñones urbanization in that municipality.

The other deceased was identified at the scene by his mother as Heriberto Efraín López Hiraldo, 20 years old, residing in the La Central neighborhood in Canovanas.

None of the victims had criminal records.

Captain Mabel Oliveras, director of the Carolina CIC, confirmed that Canales Escalera was an Olympic medalist and indicated that the shooting occurred near a drug point, however, at this stage of the investigation the motive for the murders has not been established. .

“The murders occur near a drug point, but we still cannot determine if (the crimes) are related to the transfer of controlled substances,” said Captain Oliveras.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the thigh, but did not offer information to the authorities.

Agent Pedro Medina, from the Carolina Homicide Division, and prosecutor Omar Barroso were in charge of the investigation.

Casings of different calibers were seized as evidence.

This violent incident adds to ten murders that the Police reported during the July 4 holiday weekend.