Business

Youth rental bonus, a 20% deduction for under 31s – idealista / news

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman11 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read

Rental bonus for young people in budget law 2022. It is about a deduction of 20% for the young people from 20 to 31 years. But let’s see what the rental bonus for young people which will start in 2022

Inserted in maneuver for young people, the 2021 rental bonus it’s a 20% discount in the tax return for young people up to 31 years of age who have their own income and rent a room or an entire apartment.

The 2021 youth bonus it is not valid for everyone, but only for those who have a income up to 15,493 euros. The deduction for the youth rental bonus for 2022 it can reach up to 2400 euros.

This is the article of the 2022 budget law dedicated to the rental bonus for young people in 2022

“To young people aged between 20 and 31 years of age, with a total income not exceeding 15,493.71 euros, who enter into a lease contract pursuant to law no. 431 of 9 December 1998, for the entire unit real estate or portion of it to be allocated to one’s main residence, provided that the same is different from the principal residence of the parents or of those entrusted by the competent bodies pursuant to the law, a deduction from the gross tax equal to 20 per cent of the amount of the rent within the maximum deduction limit of € 2,400. “

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman11 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The price of bread at the highest for ten years, in Palermo exceeds 3 euros per kilo

11 hours ago

McDonald’s, do you have these old straws at home? They are worth a fortune – Libero Quotidiano

1 day ago

100 euro TV scrapping bonus without Isee roof: here’s how it works and how to request it. Activate reseller platform

4 days ago

In Iceland, garlic was grown on a large scale for the first time

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button