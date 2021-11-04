Youth rental bonus, a 20% deduction for under 31s – idealista / news

Rental bonus for young people in budget law 2022. It is about a deduction of 20% for the young people from 20 to 31 years. But let’s see what the rental bonus for young people which will start in 2022

Inserted in maneuver for young people, the 2021 rental bonus it’s a 20% discount in the tax return for young people up to 31 years of age who have their own income and rent a room or an entire apartment.

The 2021 youth bonus it is not valid for everyone, but only for those who have a income up to 15,493 euros. The deduction for the youth rental bonus for 2022 it can reach up to 2400 euros.

This is the article of the 2022 budget law dedicated to the rental bonus for young people in 2022

“To young people aged between 20 and 31 years of age, with a total income not exceeding 15,493.71 euros, who enter into a lease contract pursuant to law no. 431 of 9 December 1998, for the entire unit real estate or portion of it to be allocated to one’s main residence, provided that the same is different from the principal residence of the parents or of those entrusted by the competent bodies pursuant to the law, a deduction from the gross tax equal to 20 per cent of the amount of the rent within the maximum deduction limit of € 2,400. “